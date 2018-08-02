Top Baylor University donors on Thursday renewed calls for a shakeup of the school’s board of regents, along with a review of the 2016 investigation into the university’s responses to sexual assault and a report detailing the financial costs of the scandal.
“Other universities have been able to move forward by telling the whole truth and then taking steps to make sure something like this could never happen again,” said John Eddie Williams, a Houston lawyer and the main donor for Baylor’s football field and law school library. “All the facts will be revealed in litigation. Our (Bears for Leadership Reform) leadership is deeply disturbed that the Baylor family has a lot of questions. None of them have been answered.”
The group, dubbed Bears for Leadership Reform, cited new allegations from a deposition of former Athletic Director Ian McCaw as a reason for the new push for accountability. The group includes Williams and a host of donors and former regents. Former prominent regents Gale Galloway, Emily Tinsley, Randy Ferguson founded the group, alongside major benefactor and business magnate Drayton McLane. A former regent himself, McLane has sat on the board’s executive committee for more than a year.
The late Texas Gov. Mark White was also a lead spokesman and advocate for the group.
It formed in November 2016, six months after the board fired Ken Starr as president and Art Briles as head football coach. In a 13-page summary of the investigation, regents reported “fundamental failure” in Title IX implementation and a football program “operating above the rules.”
The news set off a firestorm of lawsuits and investigations that are still pending.
In the following months, the group held meetings and press conferences slamming the regents for their responsibility in the scandal. It demanded the same requests it made on Thursday: mass resignations of regents tied to the scandal, a full review of the nine-month Pepper Hamilton LLP probe and how the board responded to it and a full accounting of how much money Baylor has spent in settlements, payouts, legal fees and public relations fees.
The university has pushed back on the group’s claims, pointing to drastic personnel changes, board governance reforms and Title IX-related improvements the school has made.
In a Thursday statement, the university said it took “unprecedented actions” in response to the Pepper Hamilton investigation.
“With Baylor’s release of the Findings of Fact on May 26, 2016, no other university has admitted and outlined its institutional failures in such an open manner, nor shared its plans for remediation through such expansive initiatives that have been implemented throughout the university,” the statement said in part.
“Baylor is in a phase of restoration and resolution, as evidenced by the various lawsuits and investigations of incidents in years past. Baylor of today is not the same institution of two, three and certainly five years ago. The University understands that restoring the trust of various constituents is an ongoing process, and Baylor has made a commitment to do everything the institution can to provide a safe and healthy environment for all students.”
The group of donors had been largely silent since mid-2017, when the board hired Linda Livingstone as president and named Joel Allison its chairman. They expressed optimism for the future and pledged to continue voicing concerns with the new leadership.
Those discussions, the group said on Thursday, have been fruitless.
“Today’s release is a signal that BLR has deep concerns that the university and the Regents are not being forthright with the Baylor Family,” the group’s statement said.
The statement was inspired by former athletic director Ian McCaw’s recent deposition, in which he largely blamed regents and Baylor police officers for the years-long scandal. He said regents scapegoated black football players in the investigation and overlooked their own faults. The university forcefully denied the claim, calling it “bizarre, blatantly false and nothing more than speculation and gossip of which he has no firsthand knowledge.”