Some of the most devoted Aggie fans will gather on the Texas A&M University campus at 2:42 a.m. Monday to mark a somber anniversary.
The gathering marks 20 years since a staple of Aggie tradition turned tragic, as a giant tower of logs assembled for the annual Bonfire collapsed.
Just eight days before the football game with archrival University of Texas at Austin, A&M woke to a horrific scene. A dozen Aggies — 11 current students and one former student — died, and 27 were injured in the collapse at 2:42 a.m.
In the immediate aftermath, construction machines with claw attachments lifted logs, “eerily reminiscent of the children’s game of pick-up sticks,” a U.S. Fire Administration investigation observed in 2000. Rescue workers listened in silence for sounds of trapped students. The rescue and recovery effort took 24 hours and involved more than 3,200 people, including students.
“You had the Corps members and the football players all just working, carrying these heavy logs on their shoulders and getting dirty,” former A&M football coach R.C. Slocum recalled in an interview with The Eagle newspaper serving Bryan-College Station. “No one was concerned about anything except just trying to help. It really demonstrated the whole concept of the Bonfire, of all the A&M students being wired together and connected. That was one of the greatest displays, and I think it was so appropriate.”
It was the end of Bonfire’s 90-year run as an on-campus tradition, though smaller student-run bonfires have continued since.
The federal investigation pinpointed a “containment failure” in the bottom layer of logs, which supported other layers in the 59-foot structure. It also cited organizational shortcomings and a “cultural bias” that “impedes risk identification.”
In the days after the collapse, officials with Aggie and the Longhorn football teams huddled over whether the Nov. 26 game would go on, and decided that it would.
“I would’ve been for not playing the game,” former Texas coach Mack Brown told The Eagle. “Basically, being a parent of four, I just felt like it would be better, in better taste, to honor the families and the kids that have lost their lives. In retrospect, it wasn’t our call, it was Texas A&M’s call. R.C. Slocum and I are dear friends to this day. And obviously our university said, 'It’s your call. You tell us what you want us to do and what you need us to do to help, and we’ll do it.'"
Texas' annual Hex Rally turned into memorial event attended by busloads of Aggies. The night before the game, 40,000 people showed up for a candlelight vigil at the Bonfire site, joined by Gov. George W. Bush and his parents, George H.W. and Barbara Bush.
A record 86,128 fans packed Kyle Field on Nov. 26, 1999, to watch the Aggies defeat the Longhorns. But the usual vitriol of the rivalry was set aside.
In an emotional halftime performance dedicated to the fallen Aggies, the Longhorn Band played “Amazing Grace.”
“May the Longhorn spirit and the spirit of Aggieland never die,” the announcer declared.
The memory of the tragedy lives on at the site in the Bonfire Memorial, which will be the site of Monday’s early morning ceremony. Completed five years after the collapse, the memorial celebrates the traditions of A&M and recognizes each of the 12 who died.
