The Texas Board of Nursing approved new enrollment in McLennan Community College's associate degree in nursing program Thursday after higher test scores met the board's standard.
The action allows the school to enroll students for the spring 2020 semester in the ADN program. The board stopped enrollment in the program this fall pending improvement in National Council Licensure Examination scores. The associate degree of nursing program takes two years and leads to licensing as a registered nurse upon passing the NCLE.
"I'm very proud of what this faculty has accomplished," said MCC President Johnette McKown of the program's return to full approval. "It's been a journey, but I always had confidence we would do it."
The average pass rate for the December and May classes was 86% and 92% respectively, giving MCC an average pass rate of 87.7%, topping the state standard of 80%. The number taking the test in December was 29, with 29 also taking the test in May. Those scores were reported to the state on Sept. 1.
Two consecutive years of low test scores had led the state board to move the status of the MCC ADN program from full approval to full approval with warning in 2017, then to conditional status in January 2019. Thursday's action returns the MCC program to full approval.
The deadline for spring semester enrollment for prospective ADN students has been extended to Monday.
McKown pointed out that the board action only affected the associate degree in the nursing program and that the school's other nursing and health professions degree programs had not been affected or closed.
The exit test score problem surfaced in 2016 when the average score dropped to 64% from 87% the year before. The next two years would see average exit exam scores of 78% and 76%, leading to the state action.
ADN program director Becky Griffin enumerated several steps the school had taken over the last few years to address the substandard pass rates: faculty and administrative visits to other community college nursing programs for suggestions on curriculum progression; streamlining the progression of classes within the degree plan and making students aware; limiting enrollment; and adoption of an admissions test that also measured reading, comprehension and other academic skills.
Since 2017, six nursing faculty also have left or retired and been replaced by new staff. There are now 20 full-time faculty, 20 part-time faculty and a simulation lab manager.
In the semester where no new students were allowed to enroll, nursing instructors assisted in labs and clinicals and monitored teaching in lower levels.
The changes tightened entrance into MCC's ADN program — enrollment is slightly more than half of what it was three years ago — with a closer eye on student improvement throughout and a goal of preparing students to pass the exit exam on their first try.
"That has made a big difference. Our students are stronger coming in and stronger in each level," Griffin said.
McKown said that the school's nursing students committed themselves to improve the program under state restrictions. "They took it as their personal responsibility to improve it," she said. Health Professions Dean Glynnis Gaines noted that former nursing faculty and graduates also contacted the program to offer their help if needed.
"It's been painful, but we will be stronger," McKown said, singling out Griffin, Gaines and Vice President for Instruction Fred Hills for praise. "I'm very proud of what the faculty have accomplished."
