McLennan Community College general studies major Kadyn Trochin works daily on her conditioning and arm strength in her Waco backyard. It is her homework since she plays second base on the softball team.
English doctoral candidate Andrew Hicks discusses literature, film and society with his Baylor University classmates while he is at his family's home in northeast Tennessee. His classmates are in Arkansas, Texas and Florida.
Mia Moody-Ramirez, chair of the Baylor Journalism, Public Relations and New Media Department, leads a faculty scattered across town as they learn to teach outside of the clock, at least the clock used for class attendance and office hours.
Welcome to a brave new world of online education, which Waco's institutions of higher education have moved to this month as a measure to slow the spread of the coronavirus that has killed more than 1,600 Americans to date.
The weekend marks the close of their first week online after one or two weeks of frantic preparation by staff and faculty to convert in-person classrooms and education to online versions.
At Texas State Technical College in Waco, instructors reached out to colleagues at other TSTC campuses for advice on the transition. TSTC Waco interim Provost Patti Tate said the college would move to hybrid classes. Students would work on online lectures and demonstration videos prepared by faculty, then after face-to-face learning resumes, the students would demonstrate their skills to their teachers in labs, she said.
Baylor Provost Nancy Brickhouse said lessons learned from the university's online graduate seminars are being applied to undergraduate learning.
Students and teachers contacted this week shared a common quote: "It's been different."
For faculty, going online meant emergency immersion into a world of video, web messaging, online discussion boards and video conferencing. Many already were fluent in video conferencing platforms Zoom and WebEx and classroom management platforms Canvas and Brightspace. Others found themselves students again.
The week involved some trial and error from all parties.
Teachers and students attempting live classrooms found new distractions with multiple microphones picking up sounds: pet dogs barking, papers or clothing rustling mics, siblings or children in the background.
Unexpected lesson for the day: how to mute your microphone until your turn to speak.
Baylor English professor Greg Garrett found it hard to translate his skills in managing in-person discussion — reading body language and other visual cues, working to involve the shy student, redirecting the dominating one — flattened when reduced to a computer screen. Discussions on ideas and concepts, the core of his teaching, lost a dimension when converted into serial posts on an online discussion board.
"It's difficult to have a conversation online when we're a bunch of pictures," Garrett said.
Much of his first class online went into figuring how best to communicate as a class.
"We weren't throwing out hard concepts. … We were really just trying to say hi."
Hicks, 37, found he likes online discussions where comments are written and there is time to mull over a response. At the same time, he misses how classroom discussions often spill over into hallway conversations after class. As a prospective college instructor himself, he is watching and learning from the varied teaching techniques he is seeing, he said.
Certain types of training required different approaches. Student athletes like MCC's Trochin, 19, kept up with their coaches, who sent them daily workout routines to follow while away from campus.
Student musicians and actors moved in-person studio lessons to online video. Some sciences substituted online simulations for hands-on lab work
At Baylor's Martin Museum of Art, the annual Baylor Art Student exhibition, now without viewers in a gallery, went online so classmates and faculty could see images of the exhibit's artworks.
"Asynchronous learning" became a buzzword for Baylor professors, encouraged to shape their online instruction so it is not time-dependent, because of students' different access issues and the fact that their home locations would span several time zones.
Baylor graduate student Samantha Kiser, now studying from Little Rock, Arkansas, said the shift to online puts more responsibility on a student to do readings and assignments.
"I'm taking better notes on my readings," she said.
But she misses meeting with classmates on weekends to watch assigned films.
"I'm hoping this is temporary," she said of the online end to the spring semester.
Others have found videoconferencing platforms affected by what they attribute to possible bandwidth issues on the student or instructor end slowing response times and degrading video quality, said Phil Rhodes, MCC vice president for research, effectiveness and information technology.
"I was videoconferencing on Zoom from my home, and it seemed like everyone in the neighborhood was on Netflix," Rhodes said with a laugh.
If the transition was not complicated enough, the closure of Waco-area schools added children at home as yet one more ball to juggle for faculty and students.
Colleges beefed up help staffs and support services for the first week online. MCC's help desk, staffed from 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., found the later hours busier, and network logs measured the heaviest student online traffic from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., Rhodes said.
Administrators sought to fix gaps in equipment, acquiring more laptop computers for faculty or student use, webcams and headsets for lecturers, and Wi-Fi hotspots to increase access. They soon found they were not alone as an increased demand for computer equipment from universities across the country led to back orders and equipment delays.
"These are prime commodities these days," Rhodes said. "The shipments keep getting pushed back."
Administrators and staff also mobilized to handle student financial concerns about lost jobs, unused balances for housing or food services and other financial worries. At each school, administrators praised their faculty and staff's can-do spirit during a complicated change pressured by time and uncertainty.
Baylor interim Chief Infor mation Officer Jon Allen said the university's ability to ramp up its technological infrastructure to meet online demand stemmed in part from planning that took place after the H1N1 swine flu outbreak of 2009 when officials worried about how to deal with an epidemic.
Though early in the process, some think the move to all-online instruction has had some unexpected benefits.
For some instructors, being online gives them a view into their students' home life and expands their appreciation of the challenges students might be facing.
Moody-Ramirez said she discovered three students had family members either with COVID-19 or exposed to it. Those and other concerns made it to a running prayer list for students and faculty kept by the department. Working together under pressure on a common goal also has helped bond faculty members.
"I think this crisis has brought us together," the department chair said.
Brickhouse, the Baylor provost, said she thinks the shift to online instruction for the rest of the spring does not sacrifice the Baylor education and college experience found in student-teacher mentoring, shared worship and spiritual formation, student groups and activities.
"You have the same Christian faculty, the same curriculum, the same readings and lectures," Brickhouse said. "It's the way you build community that's fundamentally different. … The generation we are teaching … have grown up building community online."
The online transition will start this week for Texas Tech University at Waco student Seraphina Gayle, who finds the two remaining face-to-face classes of her five-course semester converting. The 21-year-old junior, who plans to go into the military after graduation, anticipates the change will require more responsibility in time management and assignment completion.
"I definitely will not miss getting up in the morning to go to school … but you definitely have no excuse when you're at home in your apartment," Gayle said.
Among her classes this spring is the oh-so-timely "Germs, Plagues and Culture"
"It's been an eye-opener for sure," she said.
Yet unchanged on the colleges' April calendar is registration for summer and fall sessions as administrators remain guardedly hopeful classes can revert to normal in upcomings months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.