Yuridia Navarro-Escobedo knows there were other students worthy.
Even as officials with the Waco Foundation’s MAC College Money Program were recognizing Navarro-Escobedo as a recipient of a full scholarship to finish her degree at Baylor University, she said she was still in disbelief. Since 2011, Baylor has provided three full scholarships each year to MAC recipients. Navarro-Escobedo has completed two years at McLennan Community College and will study psychology at Baylor.
For the 19-year-old, the scholarship is more than a chance to earn her degree.
“I think the whole purpose of my family leaving their country behind to fulfill the American dream, this is helping realize that,” she said.
Born in Mexico, Navarro-Escobedo’s family moved to the United States when she was 2 years old.
In addition to the three who won full scholarships to go to Baylor, another 32 students received $5,000 scholarships this year.
Waco Foundation Executive Director Ashley Allison said former Waco Mayor Malcolm Duncan Sr. and his wife, Mary Ruth, founded the MAC program in 1995 to ensure local students have the opportunity to earn a college degree, regardless of financial circumstances.
“He’s the reason that we’re all sitting here tonight,” Allison said.
She said the program has awarded more than $8.2 million in scholarships to 850 high-achieving, low-income students in McLennan County. Each recipient maintained a GPA of 3.0 or higher and passed an interview with Malcolm Duncan Sr.
“We’ve decided the interview with Malcolm is much harder than maintaining a 3.0,” Allison said, prompting laughter from the crowd gathered for an awards dinner Wednesday night.
More than half the scholarship recipients have chosen to continue their education locally, Allison said.
The MAC program also offers free personal assistance on federal financial aid applications, she said.
Ilse Rodriguez, 21, was one of the three who won full scholarships to Baylor. Rodriguez recently graduated from McLennan Community College with an associate of arts degree and will study speech pathology at Baylor.
Originally from Mexico, English was not her first language.
“I want to help people that have the same problems I did, but for different reasons,” she said.
Tristan Crowson, 21, has also completed two years at MCC and was the third recipient of the full scholarship to Baylor. Crowson said he is the first member of his family to attend college and plans to study computer science at Baylor.
“I can’t even fathom the words,” he said about receiving the scholarship.
The Waco Foundation also announced a new scholarship to honor recently retired former MAC program director Robbie Stabeno, who served for more than 20 years. Allison said the new fund, the Robbie Stabeno MAC Scholarship, will serve as a permanently endowed fund to continue Stabeno’s legacy and help students obtain a college degree.
Scholarship recipients
This year’s MAC scholarship recipients also include: Cheyenne Barnes, Hanna Chung, Sylvia Conatser, Jannet Contreras, Kathryn Faust, Aaron Geldmeier, Mariah Glover, Rocio Gutierrez, Taylar Henderson, Raven Hlavenka, Tooba Ikram, Ashley Johnson, Aliyaha Jones-Harrison, Jassiel Juarez, Emily Hill, Melina Martinez, Nicholle Millington, Nathan Mitchell, Hope Mitchell, Charles Mock, Celeste Neal, Benjamin Neel, Ryan Nutt, Kyndle Oppenheim, Esteban Ramirez, Jessica Rodriguez, Daniel Seibert, Jeren Sexton, Jordan Stroope, Alejandra Suarez, Joshua Svacek, and Jordan Whicker.
Awais Arshad and Heaven Lopez were awarded the Rapoport Foundation First Generation Transfer scholarship.
Jenna Foster was awarded the Soldiers of the Wooden Cross scholarship, and Caroline Thompson was awarded the Sam and Donna McClendon Scholarship.