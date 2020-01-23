Baylor University recently celebrated with six community nonprofit organizations that were presented more than $75,000 in grants through the university’s “Philanthropy and the Public Good” course and its partnership with the Fort Worth-based Philanthropy Lab.
This past fall, funding for the course was provided by the Baylor/Waco Foundation, led by the Solid Gold Neighbor Ambassador Council, composed of 25 local community members representing the five areas of focus of Baylor’s Solid Gold Neighbor community engagement initiative: economic development, health, education, cultural wealth and city growth.
Students in the philanthropy class spent the semester evaluating 67 nonprofit organizations, ultimately landing on the six to fund:
Talitha Koum Institute, $20,000.
- Talitha Koum Institute (TKI) is a mental health therapeutic nurture center focusing on the brain development of extreme children from infancy to age 4. The program also extends to weekly parent education, a mentoring program for TKI school-age children, and community trainings regarding trauma-affected children and their care.
Inspiración, $15,500.
- The nonprofit focuses on empowering at-risk Latino families to break the cycle of poverty by fostering parenting knowledge and skills that directly impact child development.
Greater Waco Legal Services, $15,000. The organization provides aid to those who are unable to afford the services of
- a private attorney. It provides affordable legal services, free monthly legal advice clinics and legal empowerment workshops.
The Cove, $15,000.
- The Cove is a safe space created for students who are experiencing homelessness.
Christian Women’s Job Corps, $5,000.
- The organization helps equip women in Waco and surrounding areas with job training and life skills through a six-month mentorship and education program.
Family Abuse Center, $5,000.
- The center’s mission is to eliminate domestic violence in Central Texas by sheltering victims of domestic violence and preventing abuse from occurring through intervention and education.
The “Philanthropy and Public Good” course was developed by Andy Hogue, Ph.D., associate dean of engaged learning in the College of Arts and Sciences and senior lecturer in Baylor’s Honors Program.
Since the fall of 2014, Hogue has taught a full-credit class of Baylor students who have stewarded and given away more than $700,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations.
The fall 2019 class was taught by Jeremy Vickers, associate vice president of external affairs, and Holly Burchett, director of community relations at Baylor.
“Baylor University is deeply committed to the Philanthropy Lab and to academic philanthropy broadly because we recognize the substantial dividends that both the Waco community and our students gain through this initiative,” Vickers said.
Through the course, students were introduced to the nonprofit organizations’ impact in Waco, which Burchett said further enhanced the Solid Gold Neighbor initiative.
“By working within our city to equip and teach students, we were able to create connections and provide funding in hopes to create even greater sustainable health and growth in our community,” Burchett said.
Started in 2011, the Philanthropy Lab and its donor partners have given over $9 million to build philanthropy education at 29 universities across the United States.
