Texas will need workers holding more than a high school diploma to keep its economy moving forward, but it will take some new thinking and a shift in agency focus to meet that need, the state commissioner for higher education said Wednesday.
Harrison Keller, named commissioner by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board in September, came to McLennan Community College on Wednesday to meet with the college's administrators and representatives from other area community colleges.
The meeting gave the community college representatives a chance to share their programs, strategies and concerns.
In a brief interview at MCC, Keller talked about the state board's strategic plan, 60X30TX, with its goal of 60% of Texans ages 25 to 34 having a college degree or job certification by 2030.
"We've made steady, moderate progress, but if I'm candid, we're not on track to meet our attainment goals," he said. "It's a good time to revisit the plan, update it and refine it."
Where the plan needs attention is in making sure the post-secondary education measured for that 60% goal is valid and useful, and that it makes greater use of the research and development missions of Texas universities, he said.
"The universities are the frontier of science and discovery," Keller said.
The increasing role technology plays in business and industry means a high school education will no longer be sufficient for many jobs.
To educate Texans for the future, the state higher education agency needs to shift from an emphasis on regulation and monitoring compliance to providing colleges and universities with resources including research and data, Keller said.
Schools that try different approaches in teaching today's students should not be penalized for departing from traditional modes of delivery, and the state can support those efforts by providing current research and surveys that many colleges may not have access to.
Partnerships between community colleges and four-year universities, including MCC's cooperative University Center with Texas Tech University and Tarleton State University, and similar relationships between educational institutions and businesses may provide flexibility and new resources, the commissioner said.
Asked what the state could do about the rising cost of post-secondary education, Keller said streamlining degree plans and making education more efficient will help reduce students' time in school and thus ease its expense.
"'Brush clearing' is one of the most important things we can do," he said.
Attention to job-related post-secondary education and training should by no means reduce emphasis on a liberal arts education, Harrison said in response to a question, also pointing out he was a philosophy major in college. Surveys of employers on what skills they look for continually place a high value on "soft skills" including critical thinking, writing and project management — skills that a general college education can provide, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.