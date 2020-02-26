With planning for missions to the moon and Mars on the horizon, leaders are just plotting the foundations for the practice of medicine in space, the U.S. Space Force surgeon general told a group of Baylor University students Wednesday.
Congress created the U.S. Space Force late last year, making it the newest military branch since the U.S. Air Force was formed in 1947. Col. Walter “Sparky” Matthews, surgeon general of the new branch and a 1992 Baylor graduate, spoke to a crowded lecture hall about the medical implications of sending people into space and the complications of providing care once they are there.
“How do we approach this new frontier of medicine in space? Where do we do it? How do we practice that medicine?,” Matthews said. “You’re going to find in today’s lecture that I don’t have a lot of answers for this, because right now we’re just trying to figure out what the right questions are.”
About 200 people filled the lecture hall and lined the walls, with about half the seats filled by ROTC students.
The Space Force is comprised of 16,000 people, eight combat organizations and one contracting and purchasing organization. Many Space Force personnel came directly from the U.S. Air Force Space Command, which previously oversaw military operations in space. The new branch has its own leadership and budget allocated by Congress.
“That might seem like a small change, but it speaks to the growing importance of space,” Matthews said. “Space is now equal to air when it comes to wartime operations.”
Matthews said NASA and the Space Force will start planning voyages to the moon and Mars within the next five years.
Matthews encouraged students gathered Wednesday to consider a time when humans live for extended periods in space. But he said the Space Force is intended to address threats much closer to home. For one, it will combat efforts to interfere with American satellites used for missile detection, reconnaissance, surveillance, satellite tracking and other purposes.
“That is our ability to know everything that’s going on around this Earth: where our satellites are, where our friends' satellites are and where our competitors' satellites are," Matthews said.
He said the Space Force is trying to prevent attacks on American military satellites, which can range from jamming and cyberattacks to scrambling them with lasers or attacking them from spacecraft. He also said attacks on ground sites that control satellites and nuclear detonations in space that would disable technology on the ground are even graver concerns.
Matthews referenced a news story about Russian satellites tailing American satellites that broke earlier this month.
“That’s what we call a co-orbital threat,” Matthews said.
Space Force and NASA officials will meet next month to help them establish a game plan for how to approach space medicine going forward, he said.
Moving patients from planet-to-planet under the intense pressure and strain of space travel would only exacerbate their wounds, he said.
“Now, if you’re dealing with a healthy, physically perfect specimen, yes, they can handle that,” Matthews said. “If you’re dealing with someone who is bleeding out, who has lost a quarter or half of their blood volume, that person is going to die if we don’t figure out how to keep that from happening.”
Matthews said some of the technologies being developed with space travel in mind, including 3-D printing of replacement body parts and organs, robotic surgery and modifying cells to produce insulin, would be just as groundbreaking on Earth.
“Your body changes when you go to space, and it’s not just because of what you’d think,” Matthews said. “It’s not just bone demineralization because of lack of gravity. The blood clots differently in space. Why is that? We don’t know, but we’re going to find out.”
All manned space operations are under NASA’s purview, but likely will change as the Space Force grows, Matthews said.
“When we look at the way disease is treated, the way the human body reacts to the austere environment of space, the only experience we have with that, obviously, is from NASA, and the longest duration of experience we have with that is from the International Space Station,” he said.
Because surgical procedures in low gravity would be incredibly difficult to do, the answer might be to move the procedures to more stable territory.
“We believe that our surgical interventions that we do will be on planetary surfaces, whether that’s a lunar base on the moon or eventually a base on Mars," Matthews said. "Unfortunately, we don’t have that technology yet, but those are the questions we’re asking.”
NASA has long understood that some bacteria change when exposed to the low-oxygen and low-temperature conditions of space, he said.
“Nobody’s come back with a superbug or anything like that,” Matthews said. “When we go to different worlds, those worlds have different ecosystems, and those are questions that we’re asking.”
A more pressing issue than the unsolved medical questions is the logistical headache of transporting supplies, medications and equipment from Earth to people who need them elsewhere.
Matthews said transporting medical supplies to the International Space Station is one thing, taking supplies to the moon is problematic but taking supplies to Mars would be prohibitively difficult.
Technology developed for space travel would come back to Earth. Matthews said his presentation is intended to draw students to the kind of research the newly formed military branch will rely on going forward.
“That’s why we’re looking to institutions like Baylor, to help us figure out the answers to those questions," he said. "But we’ve got to figure out those questions first."
