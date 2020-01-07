Baylor coach Matt Rhule is finalizing a deal to become the Carolina Panthers’ new head coach, according to multiple reports.
Rhule interviewed with the Panthers on Monday and was expected to interview with the New York Giants on Tuesday. Rhule’s only previous NFL experience was as an assistant offensive line coach for the Giants in 2012
But the Panthers are signing Rhule, 44, to a seven-year deal worth $60 million with incentives that could be worth up to $70 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter who quoted an NFL source.
Rhule and Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades weren’t immediately available for comment. Numerous Baylor players tweeted out their support for Baylor assistant coach Joey McGuire to replace Rhule as head coach. After a highly successful head coaching career at Cedar Hill High School where he won three state championships, McGuire has served as tight ends and defensive line coach for the Bears the last three seasons under Rhule.
With Rhule heading to the Panthers, the Giants are reportedly finalizing a deal with New England Patriots coach Joe Judge to become their head coach after Pat Shurmur was fired after two years.
Anticipating high NFL interest in Rhule, Baylor had signed him to a contract extension to 2028 that included a major buyout.
Taking over a Baylor program wrecked by the university’s sexual assault scandal, Rhule finished 1-11 in 2017 with a depleted roster. The Bears improved to 7-6 in 2018 and capped the season with a 45-38 win over Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl.
The Bears took another major step this season by finishing 11-3, reaching the Big 12 championship game where they dropped a 30-23 overtime decision to Oklahoma.
Baylor played in its first Sugar Bowl game since 1957 where it lost to Georgia, 26-14, last Wednesday in New Orleans.
Before coming to Baylor, Rhule built the Temple Owls program in similar fashion, going from 2-10 in 2013 to 6-6 in 2014 before recording a pair of 10-win seasons before Baylor hired him in December 2016.
Rhule will take over a Panthers team that is coming off two straight losing seasons, finishing 7-9 in 2018 and 5-11 in 2019. The Panthers fired coach Ron Rivera on Dec. 3 after the team had gone 5-7. They lost their last four games under interim coach Perry Fewell.
The Panthers had gone 76-63-1 in nine seasons under Rivera, including a 15-1 regular season record in 2015. They won the NFC title to reach the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Denver Broncos. Rivera recently became the head coach of the Washington Redskins.
