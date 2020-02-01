Rhoda Harrell frequently cried joyful tears of satisfaction on the way home from awards banquets after she met the worthy Baylor University Law School students who received scholarships that she and her husband endowed.
Rhoda Harrell, called "Rusty" by her friends, was the great-great niece of Baylor University's namesake and co-founder, Judge Robert Emmett Bledsoe Baylor. Because of her family lineage, she attended Baylor for free.
She met her husband of 56 years, Morris Harrell, at Baylor. After graduating from Baylor Law School, he became a prominent attorney in Dallas for many years. He died in 2000 at the age of 80.
In 1998, he was awarded the American Bar Association Medal, which is given to those considered "to have rendered exceptionally distinguished service to the cause of American jurisprudence." Past recipients include former U.S. Supreme Court justices Oliver Wendell Holmes, Thurgood Marshall and Sandra Day O'Connor.
Their son, Jim Harrell, said her mother was moved to tears because she loved helping law students meet their goals.
"She would cry all the way home from the banquet," he said. "It was a very emotional thing for her to get to see kids get to go to school when they otherwise couldn't afford it."
Now Jim Harrell and his sisters, Rhoda Reynolds and Julia Boone, have squared off against each other over a gift their parents left to Baylor for the scholarship fund.
The sisters have filed a lawsuit against Baylor and another beneficiary from the Harrell estate, the Laredo Area Community Foundation, in a Dallas County probate court, challenging the gifts and asserting their mother, who died at 96 in 2018, was not competent to leave the gifts.
Both Julia Boone and Rhoda Reynolds declined comment for this story.
Jim Harrell said it appears Baylor is on the verge of settling the lawsuit with his sisters, agreeing to turn over about $125,000 of the $250,000 in dispute.
Baylor's decision not to fight the probate matter angers Jim Harrell. He claims Baylor is not using the gifts his parents generously gave in the manner in which they intended.
"Baylor University holds itself out to be of the highest moral value and to represent the highest level of righteousness of Christian values," Harrell said. "Clearly it looks like they are going to violate this. How can they present Baylor University to be great stewards of donated funds when they renege on their promises to two of their most famous graduates? Shame on Baylor and shame on my sisters."
Baylor spokesman Jason Cook said school officials are waiting for the attorney general's office to approve the settlement. He said the gift was accepted and handled in accordance with institutional policies and "with the utmost respect for the Harrell family."
"We firmly believe that the family should settle their differences without bringing Baylor into the middle of their disagreement," Cook said. "Baylor is simply a small part of the long list of their disagreements. The university contends that the best way to preserve the legacy of Mr. Harrell and to avoid prolonged, costly litigation is through this settlement."
In a letter dated March 19, 2012, former Baylor President Ken Starr thanked Rhoda Harrell for the gift of a farm near Grandview in Johnson County that had been in her husband's family since before the Civil War.
"Baylor University has a critically important role to play in higher education — to provide an outstanding educational experience to our students while strengthening and expanding our distinctive Christian heritage," Starr wrote. "Your generous and gracious support enables Baylor to continue this sacred mission. God Bless each of you for all that you do to support Baylor."
The Harrells left half of the farm to the scholarship fund at Baylor and the other half to the Laredo Area Community Foundation. However, Jim Harrell was given a life estate because of his love for the property.
In 2016, he relinquished his claim to the farm with the intent of beefing up his parents' scholarship fund. The farm was sold, with Baylor and the Laredo foundation splitting about $500,000.
But while Baylor appears ready to settle the lawsuit with Harrell's sisters, the Laredo foundation is contesting it, said Harrell, a philanthropist from Dallas.
Keith Franklin, an attorney for the Laredo foundation, did not return a phone message left at his office.
Harrell said his father, recognized as a "Distinguished Baylor Alumni" and a former president of the American Bar Association, worked his way through Baylor by busing tables at the athletics dorm cafeteria. His mother grew up on a ranch outside of Laredo.
Neither one of them had any money, and they wanted to give back to Baylor, the place they met and their children's alma mater, once they had achieved a level of success, Harrell said.
"I love Baylor," he said. "Everybody in my family is a part of it. But I think they need to be called out and someone needs to tell them they can't do this.
"When people violate a gift agreement, they can be held responsible for that legally. I think the public needs to know that two of their most famous alumni gave them money to do something for less-fortunate kids and it looks like they are going to renege on that gift."
Harrell disputes his sisters' claims that their mother was not competent when she gave the farm to Baylor and the Laredo foundation.
"At at the time of the gift, she was leading quite an active life, driving by herself to a great deal of community activities, church programs and self-care needs and caring for her family," he said.
"She attended Baylor homecoming games and sat in (former) President Ken Starr’s box, enjoying seeing her many Baylor friends each year along with (former Baylor President) Abner McCall’s widow," Harrell said.
