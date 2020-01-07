LUBBOCK — Texas Tech has gained a reputation as one of the best defenses in the country over the last few years, but Baylor was a little bit better Tuesday night.
Holding the No. 22 Red Raiders to 37 percent shooting, the No. 4 Bears hung on for a 57-52 win at United Supermarkets Arena.
Baylor (12-1, 2-0) won its 11th straight game heading into Saturday’s showdown against No. 3 Kansas at noon in Lawrence.
Davion Mitchell led the Bears with 14 points while Mark Vital came up big on the boards with 13 while Freddie Gillespie grabbed 10 rebounds.
Hitting five of 10 3-pointers and finishing with 20 points, freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey was the only consistent scorer for the Red Raiders (10-4, 1-1).
Trailing 52-45, the Red Raiders rallied in the final minute as Davide Moretti scored on a drive and Chris Clarke converted a three-point play with a basket and free throw with 29 seconds remaining to cut the lead to 52-50.
But Baylor closed out the win with free throws as MaCio Teague hit a pair and Gillespie, Vital and Jared Butler each hit one.
The first half was a defensive battle from the opening tip as Texas Tech shot 28 percent while Baylor shot 36 percent. The Bears held a 24-12 rebounding edge but were hurt by 12 turnovers.
Mitchell was hot early for the Bears as he hit a short basket and drained a 3-pointer to pull the Bears into a 7-7 tie.
After the Red Raiders grabbed a 9-7 lead with a basket in the paint, the Bears answered with an 8-0 run and led the rest of the half.
Teague opened the stretch with a basket before Gillespie rebounded and score. Close baskets by Gillespie and Vital gave the Bears a 15-9 lead.
Kyler Edwards gave the Red Raiders some offense with a pair of treys, but Matthew Mayer hit Tristan Clark with a basket inside and Vital hit a pair of free throws to give the Bears a 21-18 halftime lead.
The Bears finally heated up to open the second half as they went on a 7-2 run to grab a 28-20 lead.
Gillespie hit a short jumper before Vital rebounded and scored. Baylor got a rare fast break opportunity as Butler hit Mitchell for a layup.
Mayer continued to spark the Bears as he hit a close-range jumper and drilled a 3-pointer from the right corner to extend Baylor’s lead to 37-29 with 12 minutes remaining.
Though Ramsey hit three 3-pointers, the Bears kept answering as Devonte Bandoo nailed a trey to give the Bears a 47-40 edge with 5:51 remaining.
After missing his first six shots, Butler scored on a pair of late drives to give the Bears a 51-45 lead with 3:06 remaining.
