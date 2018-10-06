Michele Brown discovered her love for cooking as a child after making chocolate chip cookies for her father, who then rewarded her with a Sunbeam mixer.
Since her upbringing in northern Illinois, Brown has participated in competitions known as the “culinary Olympics” and worked in New York City restaurants and is now teaching her skills to Texas State Technical College students.
She was recently hired as the executive pastry chef at the Greta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center.
“I’m strictly pastry. I never went into the hot kitchen,” Brown said. “I cook for pleasure and bake for money.”
Brown is a two-time member of Texas teams competing in the International Culinary Exhibition held every four year in Germany and known by its German initials IKA or as the “culinary Olympics.”
She also provided support for Epicurean World Master Chefs Patrick Mitchell and Morris Salerno on the gold medal-winning regional Texas team in 2014.
Part of the beauty of pastries is the endless variety, Brown said.
“You never stop learning and you can be making bread one day and working on a sugar sculpture the next day,” she said. “One might be technically very scientific and another thing that you’re doing is completely art based. So it’s art, it’s science, and you can take those two things and manipulate them. You can take the bread and make it very artistic. You can make bread sculptures. Sugar has to be at a specific temperature, a specific density, to be manipulated. You have to add certain acids to it, so there is science there.”
Brown said it is important for students to learn all sorts of techniques and make new discoveries.
She led her class this week in making baklava with honey and rose water syrup, followed by handmade strudel with apple cinnamon butter filling.
“I say, you’re working at a hotel, right, and the Austrian diplomat comes in and they want to do a special dinner for him and his favorite dessert is apple strudel. You can be the one in the kitchen that says, ‘I can do that.’ The baker doesn’t show up, ‘I can bake bread. Croissants? Done it.’ ”
Brown said one of her goals for the TSTC program is to get it certified through the American Culinary Federation.
“That would be a great benefit for our students. It also is the gold standard of culinary arts in America,” she said. “For our students, it means that when they graduate they’re automatically given the certified culinary designation because of the hours they’ve put in, the classes that they’ve taken in here.”
Air Force veteran Deja Black, 30, broke nuts for her baklava as she said food has always been a passion.
“I couldn’t say enough about this program and how much it’s changed a lot of my life and given me opportunities,” Black said. “This has been a great addition to the skills I already have.”
Brown brings a lot of excitement to the class, she said.
“Any time you can take any knowledge away from a great chef the way she is, an experienced chef, it only makes us better,” she said.
Brown said she found the New York City restaurants where she was working were not her style, and started talking with Mark Schneider, chairman of TSTC’s culinary arts department, who she met through the Texas Chefs Association. Brown said she is still working on selling her house in Wylie and looks forward to getting to know the Waco area better.
Chef Gayle Van Sant, a TSTC culinary arts instructor, has known Brown for years through their involvement in the Texas Chefs Association.
“We are honored to have Chef Michele,” Van Sant said in a statement. “Our program is going to grow, both professionally and in the number of students. She will be instrumental in promoting pastry and baking. Our students will benefit greatly.”
Brown received an associate’s degree in pastry arts and another in food service management from Johnson & Wales College, now Johnson & Wales University, in Providence, Rhode Island. She has since earned a Certified Baker designation from the American Institute of Baking in 2010 and the Certified Executive Pastry Chef credential from the American Culinary Federation in 2017.
She said her two oldest sons are enrolled at her alma mater studying culinary arts, and her youngest will start a welding program at TSTC in the spring.