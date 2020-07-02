Shanna Hagan-Burke, Ph.D., began her service as the new dean of the Baylor School of Education on Wednesday.
Hagan-Burke had been professor of special education and head of the department of educational psychology at Texas A&M University’s College of Education and Human Development.
She succeeds Terrill F. Saxon, Ph.D., professor of educational psychology and associate dean for research and graduate education, who has served the past three years as the school’s interim dean.
“Throughout her academic career, Dr. Hagan-Burke has demonstrated a strong commitment to both undergraduate and graduate teaching while also conducting robust externally funded research in her academic field,” Baylor Provost Dr. Nancy Brickhouse said.
“It is an exciting time to join Baylor University, and I am looking forward to serving the School of Education as its next dean,” Hagan-Burke said. “From the moment I read Illuminate (Baylor’s academic strategic plan), I knew I wanted to be a part of Baylor’s efforts to realize this vision. The School of Education is uniquely poised to make substantive contributions to the University’s signature academic initiatives, and I am grateful for the opportunity to lead those efforts.”
Hagan-Burke served on the faculties at the University of Georgia and University of Oregon before joining the Texas A&M faculty in 2005 as associate professor of special education. In 2016, she was named professor and department head of educational psychology.
Her department, which focuses on human development and well-being in educational and community contexts, has averaged nearly $9 million annually over the past three years in sponsored research and is home to multiple innovative research labs and clinics.
Her research interests include functional analyses of challenging behavior, positive behavioral interventions and supports, and early literacy. She has been awarded more than $5.6 million in competitive external grants, serving as the lead principal investigator or co-principal investigator on 11 external grant awards.
In 2015, Hagan-Burke was awarded an Eppright Professorship for undergraduate teaching excellence at Texas A&M.
