David Moseman, Ph.D., senior lecturer in religion at Baylor University, has been selected as the 2020 Collins Outstanding Professor, an honor voted on annually by the senior class.
The Collins Outstanding Professor Award is provided by the Carr P. Collins Foundation, which recognizes and honors outstanding teachers at Baylor University.
“I have been absolutely blessed to work with the students at Baylor. I love them and have great hope for the future because of how I see God transforming them and using them,” Moseman said. “To be chosen as the Collins Outstanding Professor by these wonderful young men and women is an incredible honor and profoundly humbling.”
The Collins Professor receives an award of $10,000 and recognition in university publications.
“I have known Dr. Moseman since his days as a graduate student,” said W.H. “Bill” Bellinger Jr., Ph.D., the W. Marshall and Lulie Craig Chairholder in Bible, department of religion chair and professor of Hebrew Bible/Old Testament. “He is a fine educator and is completely committed to his students and to their learning in the classroom. When Dr. Moseman came to Baylor, the hope was that he would find the Baylor classroom to be an ideal place to care for students and to help them learn, especially to help them learn how to read the Bible more profoundly.”
Moseman has been on faculty since 2007. He teaches several classes, including Intro to Christian Scriptures, Christian Heritage, Introductory and Intermediate Hebrew, Former Prophets and Senior Seminar.
In recent years, he has been the faculty leader for Christian Pre-Health Fellowship mission trips to Nicaragua and Uganda. He is a member of First Baptist Church in Woodway.
