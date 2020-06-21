As McLennan Community College's first online-only summer session heads into its final week, plans for a return to campus in the fall include COVID-19 protection measures and room for a quick pivot back to online-only instruction if needed.
The campus continues largely shut down to most students and employees as it has been since mid-March, shortly before city and county shelter-in-place orders went into effect.
MCC administrators plan on students returning for face-to-face classes for the fall beginning Aug. 24, but with blended or hybrid instruction that combines in-person and online instruction. No classes in only a face-to-face format will be offered.
Students will meet in classrooms at 50% capacity to allow distancing, with additional instruction conducted online. More classrooms will have audio and video equipment to stream or record in-class instruction for students working from home or on an online class rotation.
Should a COVID-19 outbreak dictate, the college could move to solely online instruction.
"We're prepared to pivot," MCC President Johnette McKown said. "It's just so unknown how this (COVID-19) threat will be."
Other community colleges are adapting their fall schedules with online-only instruction after the Thanksgiving holiday break, McKown said.
After the mid-semester shift to online-only classes in the spring, the online summer has gone smoothly so far, Vice President of Instruction Fred Hills said.
The college has seen increased enrollment for both summer sessions, including many students who attend four-year colleges.
That continues a summer trend at MCC, McKown said.
"Historically, we have had strong summer online enrollment for awhile," she said.
However, MCC and other community colleges across the state are expecting their fall enrollments to dip because of COVID-19 disruptions and a slumping economy.
Some MCC students started back on campus May 18 for in-person training, clinicals and instruction required by degree plans and certifications. Those classes and labs have fewer students with provisions for social distancing and sanitizing.
The college is in Phase 3 of a five-phase return to campus operations devised by Emergency Management Coordinator Frank Patterson, an Emergency Operations Group and MCC's Leadership Team. Phase 4 will start July 6 with all employees back on campus Aug. 3 for the final phase.
MCC's Continuing Education division will start up its horse riding lessons July 6 and is developing online workforce certification programs in fields including office technology, computer technology, real estate and tax preparation to help those now unemployed or looking to change careers, Hills said.
Still ahead are MCC decisions that depend on outside guidelines or input. McKown is expecting recommendations from the National Junior College Athletic Association about athletes living in college housing and how to manage sports, particularly with some colleges choosing to pause their programs this year. MCC's sizable dual credit program also is waiting for information from participating school districts on how they would be conducting their on-campus classes.
This fall, MCC students, teachers and staff will be required to wear face coverings when near others. McKown observed it is uncertain how many students will choose to comply.
"Making a decision is one thing, but seeing people follow it is another," she said.
The broader "face coverings" rather than masks allows the use of transparent face shields, which some instructors prefer because the shields allow students to read their lips and see facial expressions, important considerations for sign language instruction and other subjects, Hills said.
Social distancing and hand washing or sanitizing would continue. Classrooms and high-traffic or high-touch areas will be disinfected regularly. Areas of regular student-staff or customer-employee interaction would have plexiglass shields. All employees and students would be asked to stay at home for any COVID-19 symptoms, a positive COVID-19 test or contact with someone testing positive.
"We've told students to be prepared for a new reality," Hills said.
