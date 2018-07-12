Baylor University’s former athletics director accused various university regents of spreading false information, orchestrating a “smear campaign” and even discrediting the Pepper Hamilton LLP investigation that prompted high-profile firings and a storm of lawsuits and investigations amid a sexual assault scandal, according to a Wednesday legal filing.
Still, Ian McCaw said 90 percent of the school’s regents wanted him to remain in the role before he resigned amid his own feelings of bitterness toward the board.
Lawyers for 10 women suing Baylor under Title IX took McCaw’s deposition on June 19 in Lynchburg, Virginia, where McCaw is athletics director of Liberty University. Some details of that meeting emerged last week: McCaw accused Baylor leadership of pinning the university’s scandal on the athletics department, and specifically, black football players. He has also said regents wrote a “phony” summary of an investigation into Baylor’s institutional response to sexual violence reports. The university denied each claim.
But according to the new details presented on Wednesday, McCaw’s excoriation of regents continued in his deposition. McCaw’s full testimony has yet to be released.
McCaw said Baylor regent Phil Stewart, president of a San Antonio real estate investment firm, conducted his own probe of the Pepper Hamilton investigation, which “went on to discredit Pepper Hamilton and the presentation, citing a number of issues, including false, misleading and racial insensitive comments.” He also said Mark Hurd told him Stewart “wrote a memo” of his findings.
A source with knowledge of the situation said the board appointed a small group of regents to examine the Pepper Hamilton investigation in the wake of Stewart’s memo. The full board reaffirmed its confidence in the process in December 2016.
After the investigation, regents fired Ken Starr as president and Art Briles as head football coach on May 26, 2016. McCaw resigned May 30, because he “did not want to be part of some Enron cover-up scheme,” he later testified.
In a statement, Baylor said the board set forth Pepper Hamilton’s campus-wide investigation after two high-profile sexual assault cases involving the football players Tevin Elliott and Sam Ukwuachu.
“Plaintiffs’ counsel’s assertions of a cover-up, racism and sabotage are factually baseless and borderline ludicrous,” the statement said. “… The results of this investigation were outlined in a Findings of Fact document that led to leadership changes and a sweeping slate of 105 recommendations for improvement. Plaintiffs’ counsel continues to peddle unsubstantiated allegations and baseless conspiracy theories unrelated to their clients. They are peddling a storyline in search of facts.”
The filing includes notes McCaw took at a board meeting in February 2016, several months into Pepper Hamilton’s investigation. He wrote that regent Mark McCollum was skeptical of extra funding the board approved for the Baylor counseling center, a plan the university promoted after the meeting as part of an “action plan to address sexual violence.”
McCollum called sexual assaults “a spiritual problem” and said they should be addressed through church services and a nonprofit program for Christian athletes. These comments drew applause from the board, McCaw wrote.
“(McCollum) described it as building a bigger band aid,” McCaw wrote, “and mentioned that telling a prospective parent that when their daughter is raped at Baylor, we will provide excellent counseling services” is not the right message.
A source with knowledge of the discussion said McCollum was trying to convey that Baylor should take preventive steps to eliminate sexual assaults.
McCaw also testified that Richard Willis, the board chairman prior to June 2016, was pivotal to Baylor’s strategy of reshaping the investigation. According to the motion, McCaw said Willis disinvited regent Miles Jay Allison, who is not related to current board chairman Joel Allison, from a Philadelphia meeting at the offices of Pepper Hamilton, prior to the full presentation the firm would later present to the board. Willis did this because Allison would “not agree with the direction that they needed to go in terms of how the preparation was going to be shaped.”
Allison was chair of the board's athletics committee that was dismantled in a series of leadership model reforms regents made amid calls for transparency from donors, faculty and alumni.
At the September 2017 football game between Baylor and Liberty, McCaw said Allison played him a recording of Willis revoking his invitation to the meeting in Philadelphia.
McCaw described his feelings about the call: “And I think they felt like they could get the media off their back if they focused the attention on football players, took some decisive action, and that the media would not keep digging and find out the scope of the scandal.”
McCaw’s counsel did not immediately return a request for comment.
Allison remained a contact point for McCaw, who testified that G.F. Bunting + Co., a public relations firm hired by Baylor, asked him to falsely say he did not report a rape allegation made by a volleyball player. Glenn Bunting, the founder and president, has called McCaw’s story “absurd and a complete fabrication.”
“Our consistent advice and counsel to the university was to be transparent and to disclose the facts and details of the investigation,” Bunting said. “We embarked on a proactive strategy through the media to proactively tell the truth about the findings of the Pepper Hamilton report.”
According to the latest motion, McCaw called Allison after the conversation with Bunting and asked about a “smear campaign.”
“And Jay was silent, which told me all I needed to know,” McCaw said. He said Bunting was brought on with the recommendation of Hurd, who had used the firm’s services when the Wall Street Journal, Fortune magazine and Business Insider wrote articles about Hurd’s tenure as CEO of Hewlett-Packard.
The motion on Wednesday urged U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman to compel Ketchum, Baylor’s PR firm prior to the scandal, to comply with a subpoena from the plaintiffs. They argued that Ketchum and G.F. Bunting + Co. did not provide legal advice, and their communications are not privileged.
“They were acting as PR agents, spinning a message and, importantly, that message was designed to hide intentional conduct by Regents and high-level administrators to discriminate against female students,” the motion states.
The university charged the evidence the women’s lawyers seek is irrelevant to their clients’ cases, which are related to assaults that allegedly occurred between 2004 and 2016. It noted that the lawsuit makes no allegations about the Pepper Hamilton investigation or decisions made because of it.
“It is time to end the sideshow,” the university statement said. “What is relevant is the experiences of these 10 victims of reported sexual assault and not alleged events occurring long after their reported assaults.”
Additionally, McCaw said Ron Murff, chairman of the board from June 2016 to May 2017, “on several occasions just provided outright dishonest information to the public.” A source said McCaw was referring to Murff’s comments to Baylor’s faculty senate in the summer of 2016.
Documents describing those meetings at the time showed a faculty leadership body frustrated by the lack of information coming from Murff and the board.
On Wednesday, one of the plantiffs’ attorneys said McCaw’s testimony has enhanced the former athletic director’s credibility.
“These are not lawyer assertions,” said Jim Dunnam, of Waco. “These are sworn facts, under oath, with real memos of senior Baylor officials who were in the middle of the scandal. Baylor has admitted in its own findings to institutional discrimination, oppression, retaliation and victimization of rape victims. ... Baylor should embrace the truth, not continue to hide it to protect those responsible.”