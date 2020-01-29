McLennan Community College trustees chose to postpone action on suggested tuition or fee increases beginning this summer after three trustees were absent from the board’s meeting Tuesday night.
Trustees Ricky Turman, Geneva Watley and Pauline Chavez were not at the meeting, which featured discussion of possible increases. After several trustees asked questions and shared their thoughts, board President K. Paul Holt suggested the board postpone a vote on any increase until next month’s meeting to allow more trustees a chance to participate in the decision.
Holt said after the meeting that Turman was out of town and Chavez not feeling well, but did not know the reason for Watley’s absence.
Trustees raised the question of increasing the college’s tuition or fees after discussions during an October board retreat about the possibility of growing budget deficits in upcoming years without a change in tuition or fees. MCC administrators have also pointed out the college’s growing technology and software needs, with a tuition or fee hike providing more money to address those problems.
MCC charges in-district students $106 per credit hour in tuition plus $9 per hour in fees, with out-of-district students paying $124 per hour in tuition. The college’s last tuition increase was in the summer of 2012, and its last fee increase in 1998.
At both their November and January meetings, vice president for finance and administration Stephen Benson showed trustees what increases of $5, $6 and $7 in tuition and general service fees could bring in. The proposed tuition hikes could bring in $746,824 to $1,045,554 more in revenue, while a similar range in fee increases would bring in $793,501 to $1,110,901.
A $5 per credit hour fee increase would mean an extra $25 in cost per semester for dual credit students, who take an average of 5 credit hours; $40 more for part-time students taking 8 hours; and $60 more for a full-time student taking 12 hours, Benson said. A $7 fee hike would mean corresponding increases of $35, $56 and $84.
Tuition exemptions, waivers and reductions offered to low-income students and school districts participating in dual credit programs would mean that tuition increases have less effect on increasing revenue than fees, Benson told trustees.
He also showed that even with the proposed increases, MCC’s out-of-district tuition would be lower than that charged at area community colleges Navarro College, Hill College and Temple College, but higher than that at Central Texas College in Killeen, which has a markedly lower tuition.
Trustees Earl Stinnett Sr. and Elizabeth Palacios supported increasing the college’s fees, and MCC President Johnette McKown told the board that administrators would recommend the same.
Trustee Doug McDurham agreed with an increase but said he was not sure how much or which option would have less impact on low-income students.
“I would rather see the burden fall, frankly, on families like mine,” McDurham said.
Stinnett asked Benson if a $5 fee increase, the lowest of the options discussed, amounted to a short-term solution with trustees possibly asked for new hikes within a few years. The MCC administrator said yes, due in part to the college’s growing cost of keeping up with technology for education and security.
