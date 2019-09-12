The McLennan Community College Foundation presented Judge Vicki Menard with its 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award at its annual Scholar, Donor and Alumni Appreciation Luncheon Tuesday.
Menard became the first woman to serve as a state district judge in McLennan County when former Gov. Rick Perry appointed her the first judge of the 414th District Court when it was created in 2005.
She told the audience that she was a 26-year-old stay-at-home mom with law school aspirations when she decided to become a lawyer. She attended MCC and later Baylor Law School.
Johnathon Kiebler accepted the 2019 Distinguished Leader Award.
Mary Perez, a senior associate at Texas Life Insurance Company and a 2016 MCC Distinguished Alumna, was the guest speaker for the luncheon.
Kim Patterson, executive director of the McLennan Community College Foundation, noted in her remarks that the foundation this year provided nearly $498,650 in scholarships to 496 students.
She also recognized MCC President Dr. Johnette McKown, who is in her 10th year in that role at the school.
