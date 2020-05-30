McLennan Community College president Johnette McKown is joining college administrators from across the South to brainstorm how universities and colleges can reopen and operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
McKown is one of three Texas college administrators, and the only Texas community college representative, serving on the Southern Regional Education Board’s Higher Education Recovery Task Force.
The board includes the governors of the 16 states in the southern region, along with state legislators and educators. Texas Higher Education Commissioner Harrison Keller recommended McKown as one of Texas’ task force representatives.
The task force began meeting in May, via teleconferencing platform Zoom, with four major areas of discussion: funding and costs; safety and health; distance learning, technology and innovation; and student support.
McKown said the officials discussed not only how to recover from the disruption caused by the sudden transition to online learning this spring, but also how to safely return to classes this fall.
“The return to campus can be just as challenging,” noted the MCC president. “People are fearful. Will people come back? Will students come back?”
MCC navigated the mid-March transition from on-campus instruction to online and off campus better than many, McKown said. With many faculty experienced in teaching online and the Center for Teaching and Learning and instructor Gail Illich spearheading intensive training for those who weren’t, the shift to online went relatively smoothly.
“We were ahead of the game,” McKown said. “And we learned people could work remotely better than we thought.”
At the same time, some students didn’t have access to the technology needed for online work while others juggled classwork with changes at their jobs, family and financial support.
“Students really need the technology,” McKown said. “If they are doing their homework on their phones, it’s not the best.”
With a disrupted spring semester behind them, universities and community colleges have more challenging decisions ahead, such as dealing with drops in revenue and enrollment and ensuring safety and health for on-campus activities and, for some, residential housing.
McKown noted that the shifting information on COVID-19 and the best practices on curbing its spread have made it difficult to get beyond short-term decisions.
“Every decision we make, that’s the decision we can make today,” she said.
With a slumping economy expected to force some students out of more expensive colleges or back into school for job retraining, community colleges may play a larger role in post-pandemic higher education.
“We can be nimble if we need to do that,” McKown said. “Community and technical colleges have the ability to be very flexible.”
