The COVID-19 pandemic and the precautions McLennan Community College is taking to contain it are expected to cut down on the college’s enrollment and increase expenses, leading to a possible 2020-21 budget shortfall of more than $3 million, MCC trustees were told this week.
As MCC President Johnette McKown told trustees June 30 at their monthly meeting, “COVID has really taken over a lot of things.”
McLennan Community College students starting fall classes in August will find smaller classes with instruction split between in-person teaching and online.
They will see capacity limitations in common areas and the close of in-person instruction after Thanksgiving, and face coverings will be mandatory.
A late June surge in local COVID-19 cases has already led college officials to delay Phase 4 of their return to school plan a week from July 6 to July 13. The school’s summer commencement also will be a virtual one like the spring graduation, McKown advised trustees.
As of this week, MCC has one employee and two students who have tested positive for the virus.
McKown and Vice President for Instruction Fred Hills updated the board on plans to resume on-campus instruction in August after MCC shut down in-person classes in mid-March to slow the spread of COVID-19.
In-person classes will resume, but with classrooms limited to 50% capacity. Classes also will be split into cohorts that would alternate between weekly in-person meetings and weekly online instruction. Hills said administrators are also working on foot traffic flow plans for classrooms and buildings to minimize clusters.
Students and teachers will move to online instruction after Thanksgiving although instruction will continue to the semester’s regular end.
Planning continues for required face-to-face training and demonstration for students in certain certifications and degrees, Hills said, and MCC’s dual credit program is waiting on information from participating school districts before those plans can be finalized.
Stephen Benson, vice president for finance and administration, advised trustees that a possible drop in fall tuition and tax revenue, combined with higher COVID-related expenses for instructional technology and planned salary increases could add up to a $3.4 million shortfall.
While the state appropriations for the year ahead remain stable at $12.5 million, income from tuition and fees could drop by an estimated 5% based on projected enrollment trends.
That would result in a budget with $21.6 million in tuition/fee revenue and $22 million in tax revenue.
McKown has said that community colleges across the state are anticipating smaller fall enrollments.
MCC is looking at $61 million in expenses, including $1.4 million for the last year of a three-year salary increase plan; $2.3 million in technology that would include the technology needed for the new Business Technology Building and increases for online instruction technology; and a $750,000 capital improvements fund.
Trustees will hold a July 28 retreat to discuss the upcoming budget. Benson told the board that options to narrow the gap in the preliminary budget include trimming technology or facility needs; continuing a hiring freeze from March; cuts in travel and operating expenses; changing salary increases; and adjusting the tax rate.
Last year, MCC trustees passed a $58.5 million budget.
Benson also suggested the board consider using $200,000 per year from in the college’s debt service reserve account, currently at $2.4 million, to pay down bond payments. That would lower MCC’s debt service rate, a part of its overall tax rate. Year-to-year fluctuations in tax collection cause the reserve account to grow.
In other action, admissions director Karen Clark and dean of arts and sciences Chad Eggleston updated trustees on MCC’s work on inclusivity while athletics director Shawn Trochim talked about changes in fall athletics due to COVID precautions.
Trustees also opted to continue their virtual meetings via Zoom teleconferencing rather than returning to face-to-face meetings in July.
