McLennan Community College is one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to a new survey by The Great Colleges to Work For program.
In its 12th year, the program recognizes the colleges that get top ratings from their employees for work- place practices and policies.
The results, released in a special insert of The Chronicle of Higher Education, are based on a survey of 236 colleges and universities. In all, 85 of the 236 institutions achieved “Great College to Work For” recognition for specific best practices and policies.
Results are reported for small, medium, and large institutions, with MCC included among the medium college and universities with 3,000 to 9,999 students.
MCC received honors in two categories, Teaching Environment and Compensation & Benefits.
“Our selection as a Great College to Work For is an affirmation of a commitment that people matter,” said Dr. Johnette McKown, MCC president. “As we embarked on the design and implementation of Vision 2030: Focus on the Future and after hosting listening sessions with our employees, we determined that the first priority in our new strategic plan would be that people matter.
“We further determined to live our values in a way that is reflected in our actions. Our strategic commitment became that we serve our students, colleagues, and community best when we appreciate and honor each other. This Great College to Work For recognition encourages me that we are making progress in our goal to demonstrate that people matter.”
The survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institutional questionnaire that captured employment data and workplace policies from each institution, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators, and professional support staff. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was the employee feedback.
For more information and to view all the results of the survey, visit the Great Colleges Program website at greatcollegesprogram.com.
