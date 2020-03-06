After discovering family descendants more than a century ago had owned a 12-year-old slave named Julia, Judy Reagan found herself thinking a lot about that young woman and, at the point that she disappeared from the historical record, imagined a future of freedom for her.
Though Julia's fate is unknown, her name lives on in an MCC Foundation endowed scholarship that helps provide a few steps of freedom, whether financial or in career advancement, for descendants of slaves.
For 67-year-old Sandra Dorsey-Butler, a receptionist at G.W. Carver Middle School, those steps are taking her back to school and an eventual communications degree. For married couple Brandon, 31, and Whitley Drake, 30, those steps lead to degrees in business management and leadership, running a small business, then the broader vision of building a neighborhood, if not a city.
Reagan, 79, visits with scholars at an annual summer lunch hosted by the MCC Foundation and finds herself impressed with what they aim to achieve.
"Their dreams were not small. … It's thrilling to see it come together," she said in a phone interview from a Dallas-area assisted living center where she was recovering from some health issues.
Dorsey-Butler and the Drakes are some of the recent recipients of the Julia scholarships started five years ago. Reagan's $140,000 gift provides six $1,000 scholarships each year, an amount that covers about a third of the cost for an average McLennan Community College student, MCC Foundation Executive Director Kim Patterson said.
That provided financial breathing room for the Drakes, allowing them to focus more on studies.
"It helped us out tremendously for a full year," Whitley Drake said.
The scholarship also aided Dorsey-Butler in her pivot from community college to four-year school. Her scholarship covered her final term at MCC, where she graduated in December with an associate's degree, and continuation of her communication studies at Texas Tech University at Waco through MCC's University Center.
MCC also backs Julia scholars with a designated success coach, enrichment activities and other support services.
Tracing family ties to descendants who were slaves before the Civil War has some challenges, said Bill Buckner, supervisor of the Waco-McLennan County Library Genealogy Center. Slaves often were known officially only by their first names or took the surname of their owner. Families were regularly broken apart in sales and scattered to different locations with few records tracking them. And because their owners considered them property and not people, slaves often did not appear in the national decennial censuses.
Buckner said the center has several books focusing on tracing genealogies to slave ancestors as well as access to the national censuses from 1940 and earlier. Another valuable resource are the records of the Freedmen's Bureau, created after the war to care for those displaced by the war. The bureau not only provided food and relief, but sought to assist family reunifications and validate marriages that took place during slavery.
As a result of the difficulty in documenting African American families before the Civil War, Patterson said the criteria for the Julia scholarships are rather broad, with the need-based scholarships open to African American students with a B average or its equivalent, whose families have been in the United States for at least two generations.
A Martin Luther King Jr. Day prayer by an associate minister at Reagan's church, First United Methodist Church of Richardson, several years ago planted the seed that would grow into scholarships. Retired, with her husband George Furqueron deceased and their two children, Reagan Furqueron and Andrea Davie, established with families of their own, the Dallas-area title attorney was looking for a way to put some of her money to good use, she said.
Her minister's closing phrase "We have so much more to do" stuck with Reagan.
"It was like a little angel sitting on my shoulder," she said.
Later came the memory of Julia, a slave woman who had been given as a wedding gift to a woman in Reagan's family, which came to Texas from Alabama and Tennessee. Julia's name appeared in a property deed, then in the 1860 census, after the couple had moved to Greenville, Texas. That is the last time Julia's name could be found in official records, leaving Reagan to do some imaginative speculation.
"I decided she had found the Underground Railroad and made it to freedom. … That was my addition," she said.
Reagan opted to give to MCC rather than her church.
"I wanted something broader," she said.
Her brother, Ross, and sister-in-law, Nelwyn Reagan, longtime Waco residents, connected her to the community college.
Reagan knew Waco herself from her days at Baylor University, where she met and married her husband, then a basketball player and not as focused on his studies. She finished her Baylor degree in three years. It took him five.
"He majored in being a rascal," she said with a laugh.
Like Julia scholar Dorsey-Butler, Reagan went back to school years later as an adult, going to law school at 40 after a divorce. They later remarried. And she worked as a title attorney for more than 20 years.
Family on both ends connected Dorsey-Butler to her return to school. Her great-grandfather was 12 years old when freed as a slave, and her family traces its roots to the predominantly African American community of Harrison Switch, near Ross.
It was her daughter, Carlotta Harris, however, who inspired her most. Before her death from cancer at age 47, Harris had earned a college degree by attending night classes while working full-time with the Waco Police Department and raising a son on her own.
"If she could do all that, I have no reason not to go back to school," Dorsey-Butler said.
Her resolve was tested during her first semester back in college when tuition, fees and books consumed most of her Social Security check. She applied for the Julia scholarship largely to earn bonus points from a teacher, only to find with delight that she had been awarded one that would defray much of her tuition and fees.
In December, 50 years after graduating from Carver High School, where her father had led as principal, Dorsey-Butler graduated from MCC.
"It was exciting, fun, intense and scary," she said. "But I'm looking to start another career."
Brandon Drake moved to Waco from the Fort Worth area about 10 years ago as did Whitley Williams, and the two married in Waco. Both were the exceptions in their families, Whitley the first to graduate from high school, Brandon one of the few in his to attend college. In Waco, Whitley provided the crucial nudge tipping Brandon on to college, he said, but juggling jobs and a new son were stretching their resources when a Julia scholarship came through for him, then for her.
"The scholarship gave me an opportunity to see what I could do," Brandon Drake said.
Armed with business training that MCC and now Texas Tech is providing, the Drakes plan to put their education to use in starting a business, a chain of laundromats, saving money then buying property for a house.
"We want to set up our son as best we can," Whitley Drake said.
Beyond that are bigger dreams of building a neighborhood of like-minded people, then maybe more, with a business education guiding the first steps on that journey.
If Reagan can imagine freedom for a Julia and any descendants, others can do the same with their gifts, she said.
"It doesn't take a rich person to endow a scholarship," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.