Coronavirus concerns have canceled the McLennan Community College spring commencement originally planned for Tuesday, but the college is planning a virtual graduation send-off for its 765 graduates by month's end.

The school is working on a graduation video that students, families and friends can download with salutations from MCC President Johnette McKown, remarks from faculty and campus leaders and the recitation of all 765 graduates' names in alphabetical order.

McKown said she felt it was important to recognize and praise graduates' achievement in some way, even without a physical commencement ceremony.

"At the time the students graduate, they need to be honored and they need to feel good," she said. "(Students) have done incredible work, and it's been a hard semester."

Graduates completed the final six weeks of their MCC education online after the college closed on-campus attendance as part of statewide measures to curb the coronavirus' spread. Some MCC students needing hands-on training or in-person attendance for their degree or certification will have to do that work this summer to complete those requirements.

McKown said administrators had considered combining the spring and summer commencements in an August ceremony, but shifting considerations of the space needed for social distancing, the availability of suitable facilities and a possible second surge of the virus made it hard to fix those plans with certainty.

The final form of the graduation video is still being shaped, with MCC history professor Ashley Cruseturner heading an ad hoc planning committee of fellow faculty members Fay Jones, Nick Webb and Ted Robles.The MCC president said there has been an energy in the project.

"We're pretty excited about what we're doing," she said.

The 14 graduates with perfect 4.0 GPAs will be noted and honored in the video.

Graduates' diplomas will be mailed out starting May 19, and while there is no physical ceremony requiring their wear, caps and gowns have been on sale in the MCC bookstore.

Vanessa Gayle, 18, graduates this week with her associate's degree in sociology, with Texas A&M University, ROTC and Army training as a pilot ahead of her. She said she is fine with the video version of graduation, though the traditional ceremony will be missed.

"It's a little sad not being able to walk (at graduation) in the traditional way," Gayle said. "I think I'll have my parents and my sister sit on the side of the couch with me as we watch. They've been my biggest supporters."

While the Rapoport Academy graduate may miss the walk, she is not passing up on the cap and gown, which she plans to buy.

"My mom's a photographer," Gayle said. "We're still going to take pictures."

Photo gallery: Virus outbreak protests and more

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments