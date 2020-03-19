McLennan Community College trustees granted MCC President Johnette McKown emergency powers to make decisions for the college during the coronavirus crisis in a special board meeting Thursday.

Trustees, several attending via electronic media because of a 10-person limit on meetings, voted unanimously for the resolution, which would allow administrative action in certain areas without board pre-approval. Board President K. Paul Holt, acknowledging this was “an extraordinary time for our country and our institution,” told McKown and MCC administrators present that they had the “full faith and support” of the board.

MCC staff and faculty have been working toward a shift to all-online instruction beginning Monday, though shifting advisories and actions on the state and federal levels in recent days were causing frequent adjustments to those plans, McKown told the board.

Vice President for Instruction Fred Hills estimated some 70% of faculty members were familiar with online instruction methods and strategies with the remaining percentage getting training this week.

Administrators were looking at ways to expand student internet access, including adding Wi-Fi access points at the Highlander Gym to allow students to work on their laptops and phones while parked in the gym parking lot.

School district closings and delays announced Thursday also would mean changing MCC’s dual credit classes to all-online, Hills said. He was referring to Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order, announced Thursday, to close schools at least through April 3.

Abbott issued executive orders to limit social gatherings to fewer than 10 people, require restaurants to close their dining rooms and serve only drive-thru, delivery or to-go orders and close all bars, taprooms and taverns. His orders also ban people from visiting nursing or retirement homes and other long-term care facilities.

Tribune-Herald staff writer Brooke Crum contributed to this report.

