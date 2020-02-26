McLennan Community College students will pay more in student fees starting this summer after trustees voted Tuesday night to raise fees $7 per credit hour.
The increase, approved by a 6-1 vote, will raise the college's general services fee from $3 to $10 per credit hour, added to an existing $6 facilities fee. That will mean $84 more in fees for full-time students taking 12 hours per semester, $56 more for part-time students taking 8 hours and $35 for dual credit students, who take an average of 5 credit hours.
It is MCC's first increase in fees since 1998. The college's tuition remains unchanged at $106 per credit hour for in-district students, $124 per hour for out-of-district students.
The fee increase will go into effect this summer and, according to an analysis by vice president for finance and administration Stephen Benson, is expected to raise an additional $1,110,000. The board acted with an eye to the college's growing technology needs and expenses, said Trustee Earl Stinnett Sr., who chaired the meeting in place of board Chairman K. Paul Holt, who was out of town.
"We want to give our instructors the tools to teach our students effectually," Stinnett said Wednesday, adding that trustees went with a higher fee hike to address needs for several years ahead. "We didn't want to see ourselves in the same situation in a year or so."
Since the fall, trustees had discussed raising tuition or fees to avoid budget deficits and pay for the increasing cost of technology, from hardware to software programs and services used by instructors, students and administrators.
Holt, who participated in Tuesday's meeting remotely via the internet, cast the lone dissenting vote against the increase. He deferred comment on that vote to Stinnett, citing board policy that authorizes the acting board chair and MCC President Johnette McKown to speak on board actions.
The board's vice chairman said Holt's comments in previous board discussions suggest he was not opposed to a fee hike but would have preferred a smaller increase.
MCC President Johnette McKown said Wednesday the college administration operates with a sense of fiscal conservatism, but increasing costs for online and digital security, technology hardware and instructional software needed addressing.
She said scholarships and MCC's efforts to keep textbook costs down would partially offset the fee hike.
In other action Tuesday, trustees approved creation of a student liaison program that would allow two qualifying students attend trustee meetings as a resource for board discussion. McKown said the liaisons would work in a similar way as representatives of the Faculty Council, the administration and support staff presently do.
Trustees also approved, by 4-3 vote, the purchase of custom ceremonial robes for trustees' use at commencement and other formal MCC events. McKown said the disagreement was likely because the robes would not be ready and fitted in time for this spring's graduation ceremony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.