McLennan Community College faculty and staff will see a pay raise this year, while student tuition and fees remain unchanged in the $56.4 million budget the MCC board of trustees approved Tuesday night.
Trustees also approved a property tax rate of 14.7696 cents per $100 valuation, a decrease of about a quarter-cent from last year's rate of 15.0346 cents per $100. The new rate is expected to bring in $1.7 million more in revenue because of a 9 percent increase in property appraisal values.
Under the rate, the average McLennan County homeowner will pay $196.71 in MCC taxes, up from $183.65 last year, MCC officials said at a budget workshop earlier in the month.
The $56.4 million budget, which goes into effect Sept. 1, includes a 2 percent raise for MCC full- and part-time faculty members with $1 million in market adjustment raises also coming to school staff members. Rather than a flat increase across the board for staff members, individual increases will be determined by a recent market analysis of comparable positions and salaries, MCC vice president for finance Stephen Benson said after the board meeting.
The board also approved a $1.68 million capital improvement fund, with $400,000 for improvements to the cosmetology center and $450,000 for the first phase of work on the Student Services Completion Center.
MCC President Johnette McKown said she was pleased the balanced budget passed by the board funded resources for student success and experiences and raised faculty and staff compensation while still lowering the tax rate.
In other business, the board and MCC Police Chief Clayton Williams recognized MCC Police Officer Paul Serrano for his action April 19 in saving a 3-year-old girl from a car which her father was allegedly trying to set on fire. The Waco Police Department previously awarded Serrano its Life Saving Award for his actions that night.