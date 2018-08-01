The McLennan Community College Board of Trustees approved a budget plan this week for the coming fiscal year that would lower the property tax rate by about a quarter-cent.
The board Tuesday adopted a resolution to consider lowering the tax rate from 15.0346 cents per $100 valuation to 14.7696 cents. The tax rate would support a balanced budget proposed at $56.4 million, which is up $1.54 million or 2.8 percent over last year’s budget of $54.9 million.
Even with a lower tax rate, MCC officials expect to bring in extra $1.7 million in tax revenue over last year’s total of $18.4 million, thanks to this year’s 9 percent increase in property appraisal values.
If the board adopts the proposed tax rate, the average homeowner in McLennan County will pay $196.71 in MCC taxes, up from $183.65 last year, MCC officials said.
Stephen Benson, MCC vice president for finance, said the proposed fiscal year 2018-19 budget includes a 2 percent raise for the 220 full-time and 180 part-time faculty members, for a total increase of $400,000. The board also is proposing market adjustment raises for the school’s 400 staff members that will cost about $1 million, Benson said.
No capital improvement projects are budgeted for the coming year, but the board is planning a $6 million renovation of the Business and Technology Building for the following fiscal year, Benson said. The building has not been updated since it was built in 1968, he said.
The proposed budget also includes the same tuition revenue as the years before, so the school’s 9,000 students can expect no increases in tuition or fees in the coming year.
K. Paul Holt, MCC board chairman, said trustees are pleased that they were able to reduce the tax rate and are gratified that the graduation rate continues to improve because of a greater emphasis on getting students to complete associate degrees more quickly.
“The student success rate, led by our faculty, has been tremendous,” Holt said. “We are embarking on a new strategic plan to enhance those student success measures.”
He said enrollment also is increasing to the point that officials are considering moving spring graduation from the Waco Convention Center to Baylor University’s Ferrell Center.
“That is a great issue with which we have to deal,” Holt said.
MCC will hold public hearings on the proposed budget at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 15 and Aug. 20 at the Northwood House at 1609 College Drive on the McLennan Community Campus. The board is set to adopt the budget and tax rate on Aug. 28.
“Through the leadership of the board of trustees, the college continues in a strong fiscally conservative position as we focus on helping students be successful for their families and our community, MCC President Johnette McKown said in a statement Wednesday.
“From many scholarship opportunities on campus and affordable education offered in high schools through dual credit, our students are more and more graduating debt free and staying in our area. Our focus on helping students perform at the highest level possible enables us to make a difference.”