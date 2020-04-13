McLennan Community College engineering student Charles Stewart may be finishing his degree online through distance learning, but he’s using much of that technology and education, plus a dose of Marine hoo-rah, to help local medical needs during the coronavirus pandemic.
Stewart has put his knowledge of 3D printing and computer design to use in recent weeks, producing hundreds of computer-printed straps that make medical masks more comfortable to wear and passing them on to volunteers creating those masks.
And, if that’s not enough, the former Marine Corps helicopter mechanic is on his way to designing a low-cost face shield for medical personnel that 3D printers can produce to supplement local supplies.
For the Axtell native, it’s simply a case of seeing a need and figuring out how to meet that need.
“I felt totally useless staying at home,” said the 29-year-old mechanical engineering student and father of two. “But this has been a great opportunity to exercise the skills I’ve learned over the years . . . It’s been pretty awesome.”
Several weeks ago, Stewart was juggling the logistics of switching his final semester of classes to work from his Hewitt home after MCC cancelled in-person classes for the spring as a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus. He and his wife Tori were readjusting schedules to accommodate online classes and raising a 6-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter when Stewart’s engineering graphics professor, Paulina Sidwell, asked if he’d like to help out with a project.
Sidwell, who has taught her MCC classes online since moving to Los Angeles three years ago with her husband, had heard from fellow faculty member Alisa Petree, a volunteer for Waco Mask Seamstresses, about the need for a strap to hold protective masks in place and take pressure off the wearer’s ears.
Stewart had worked as Sidwell’s in-class student liaison, operating MCC’s 3D printers as his work-study job, and she remembered his ability.
“He got really, really good (at 3D printing). He’s one of those where you give a student a little something to do and they go way deeper than you thought,” she said. “I asked (Stewart), ‘Could you do it?’ and he said, ‘Absolutely. I’m on my way,’ ” she said.
Charles Stewart shows off a face shield in his office at his Hewitt home. He makes them using 3D printers.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
The MCC student jumped to the task, employing one of MCC’s printers, then buying a smaller, cheaper one to produce more. While a 3D printer enables low-cost manufacturing in a variety of places, building items from plastic filament, it’s slow and methodical. To speed up the process, Stewart decided he needed more printers, so he set up an online GoFundMe fundraiser to do so. Thanks to support, some from his Marine comrades across the country, Stewart bought another four printers and put them to use. “I can make five (ear guards) an hour and close to 100 a day if I’m printing non-stop,” he said.
Stewart makes periodic checks on the machines’ calibration, but says there’s not much supervision needed. “You push a button and let it do its own thing,” he said.
With work underway on the mask straps, he turned to a new problem: how to create low-cost face shields for medical workers. He started with a pre-existing design for a face-plate brim and found it even slower, taking three hours to print. Stewart tweaked the design to produce four pieces that could be snapped apart, cutting production time by more than half in the process.
Charles Stewart tweaked the design he’s using to 3D print face shields, increasing production by printing four separate quicker-printing pieces.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
That’s the sort of imaginative work that sent Stewart to college after eight years in the Marine Corps, where he worked as a helicopter technician and mechanic in the U.S., Okinawa, South Korea and a 2012 tour of duty in Afghanistan. Fixing and flying helicopters is one thing, but Stewart wanted something with a little more creativity and freedom and mechanical engineering looked like a door of entry.
“I want to go from where you’re getting told what to do and going by the book to where you’re writing the book,” he said.
After he finishes his MCC associate’s degree in mechanical and industrial engineering, Stewart will continue his mechanical engineering studies at Baylor University.
Stewart, it turns out, isn’t the only one employing a 3D printer to help the cause for local medical workers. Andrew Telep, Baylor’s assistant director for its Experiential Learning Commons, found out from a friend who’s an administrator at the Family Health Center of the need for personal protective equipment that workers could wear for extended periods.
Telep found a 3D printer design template for a tension-relief mask band from the National Institutes of Health, rounded up several 3D printers from Baylor libraries normally used for student and faculty prototyping, and put them to work over the weekend.
By weekend’s end, Telep had finished 475 straps of a projected 540 needed for the FHC staff and planned to turn over the completed set by midweek.
“It’s not printing ventilator parts or something crucial like that, but these little doodads have a role to play,” he said.
Top pics from the weekend: Easter Sunday, coronavirus around the world and more
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Italy Wedding
City Hall Official Mario Donati, left, marries bride Tatiana Datolla and groom Armando De Rosa, at the deconsecrated Santa Maria in Tempulo church, in Rome, Saturday, April 11, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Andrew Medichini
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Belarus Easter
Catholic believers, wearing face masks and practicing social distancing to protect from coronavirus, are blessed by priest outside a church as religious services continue in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, April 11, 2020. The Catholic community in predominantly Orthodox Christian Belarus prepare to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
Sergei Grits
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Belarus Easter
A Catholic priest, wearing a face mask to protect from coronavirus, blesses traditional Easter food in preparation for an Easter celebration outside a church as religious services continue in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, April 11, 2020. The Catholic community in predominantly Orthodox Christian Belarus prepare to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)Catholic believers, wearing face masks and practicing social distancing to protect from coronavirus, are blessed by priest outside a church as religious services continue in Minsk, Belarus, Saturday, April 11, 2020. The Catholic community in predominantly Orthodox Christian Belarus prepare to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
Sergei Grits
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Italy Wedding
Tatiana Datolla, left, and Armando De Rosa lower their protective masks to kiss at the beginning of their wedding ceremony, at the deconsecrated Santa Maria in Tempulo church, in Rome, Saturday, April 11, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Andrew Medichini
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Germany Nazi Concentration Camp
Volkhard Knigge, foundation director of the Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald memorial place, lays down a flower during a minute's silence in memory of the victims at the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the former Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald by the US Army near Weimar, Germany, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Because of Corona crisis, the memorial is currently closed and all commemoration ceremonies with survivors have been cancelled. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)
Jens Meyer
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Italy
Medical staff wave from inside the ICU unit of the Covid 3 hospital in Casalpalocco, near Rome, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Italy has topped 19,000 deaths and 150,000 cases of coronavirus. The milestones were hit Saturday, even as the country continued to see a slight decrease in numbers of people hospitalize and in intensive care. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)
Cecilia Fabiano
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Ecuador
A car and a truck transport coffins containing the remains of people who are believed to have died from complications related to the new coronavirus, to a cemetery in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Ecuador was one of the first nations in the region to identify a coronavirus case. Experts say it may offer a frightening glimpse of what awaits Latin America in the coming weeks and months. (AP Photo/Luis Perez)
Luis Perez
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Argentina
A medical worker injects an elderly woman with a flu vaccine inside a church as part of a government vaccination campaign, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Health authorities are encouraging people over 65 to be vaccinated against the flu, also a respiratory disease, to reduce complications of those who might contact COVID-19. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Natacha Pisarenko
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Lithuania Easter
A worshipper prays during the celebrations marking Easter, at the chapel of Our Lady of the Gate of Dawn, in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, April 11, 2020. The church cancelled all worship services but some people came to the chapel to celebrate Easter nearby. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
Mindaugas Kulbis
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Spain
Health workers carry on a stretcher two elderly residents of a nursing home who tested positive for the new coronavirus in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 11, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Felipe Dana
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Peru
Kathy Velazquez, wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the new coronavirus, naps in her vegetable stall as she waits for customers in Lima, Peru, Saturday, April 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Peru
A man wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the new coronavirus, rides on an electric bike in Lima, Peru, Saturday, April 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Rodrigo Abd
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Belgium
A couple hugs next to the triumphal arch at the Cinquantenaire Park during a partial lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Brussels, Saturday, April 11, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Illinois
A man and child wearing protective masks pass an encouraging message 'Chicago Stay Strong,' chalked outside on a Roscoe Village neighborhood pub by artist Heather Gentile Collins, while people continue to contract COVID-19 in Chicago, Saturday, April 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Mexico
A relative of a hospital patient waits outside a public hospital which is treating people infected with the new coronavirus, in Mexico City, Saturday, April 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Marco Ugarte
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Nevada
The U.S. Air Force Air flight demonstration squadron, the Thunderbirds, flies by the Luxor hotel-casino as they show their support for frontline COVID-19 healthcare workers and first responders in Las Vegas Saturday, April 11, 2020. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Steve Marcus
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Venezuela Gasoline
People stand close to their vehicles as they wait in line to fill up their vehicles with gasoline in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 11, 2020. Lines at gas stations around the country's capital looked getting longer Saturday. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Church Early Easter
A woman raises her hand during a drive-in Easter service held by the Relevant Church on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the YMCA parking lot in Clover, S.C. The coronavirus has pushed the members of Relevant Church in Clover, South Carolina, out of their usual church setting. Impending bad weather made the church hold its Easter Sunday service on Saturday. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)
Sarah Blake Morgan
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak China
Workers inspect masks at a production line of the Wuhan Zonsen Medical Products Co. Ltd. in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Sunday, April 12, 2020. Chinese regulators say ventilators, masks and other supplies being exported to fight the coronavirus will be subject to quality inspections following complaints shoddy or substandard goods were being sold abroad. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Ng Han Guan
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak China
Workers are seen at a production line for masks near the Chinese characters for "Safety" at the Wuhan Zonsen Medical Products Co. Ltd. in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Sunday, April 12, 2020. Chinese regulators say ventilators, masks and other supplies being exported to fight the coronavirus will be subject to quality inspections following complaints shoddy or substandard goods were being sold abroad. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Ng Han Guan
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Philippines
A boy waves a Philippine flag as residents clap and sing from their windows to pay tribute to health workers, essential personnel and security forces during an enhanced community quarantine to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Manila, Philippines, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Philippines
A girl waves a Philippine flag beside stuff toys as residents clap and sing from their windows to pay tribute to health workers, essential personnel and security forces during an enhanced community quarantine to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Manila, Philippines, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Aaron Favila
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Pakistan
Rev. Shahid Mehraj leads an Easter Mass live-streamed from Cathedral Church of the Resurrection due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
K.M. Chaudary
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Pakistan
A Christian woman prays during a special Easter service led by a pastor from her house due to a government-imposed lockdown to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, at a Christian neighborhood of Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
Anjum Naveed
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak California Easter
Pastor Nicolas Sanchez is seen on his iPhone used to live-stream in celebration of Easter Vigil Mass at St. Patrick Church in North Hollywood, Calif., on Saturday, April 11, 2020. The COVID-19 measures also have changed the way people worship, with churches and synagogues closed and many Passover and Easter services streamed online. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Germany Sorbs Easter Sunday
Sorbs sing in front of a chapel in Gaseritz, eastern Germany, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Because Corona crisis the Easter riders processions have been cancelled. Normally according to a more than hundred years old tradition men of the Sorbs, dressed in black tailcoats ride on decorated horses, proclaiming, singing and praying the message of Jesus' resurrection. The Sorbs are a Slavic German minority located near the German-Polish border. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)
Jens Meyer
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Italy Easter
La Scala philharmonic cellist Marcello Sirotti, bottom, performs in the courtyard of his apartment building as people applaud from their homes, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Musicians from the La Scala Philharmonic Orchestra on Saturday collaborated on a video performance of Pachelbel’s Canon to honor medical professionals fighting the coronavirus and released on social media ahead of a call for people to play instruments or the recording from their windows and balconies on Easter Sunday. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Luca Bruno
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Spain Easter
Bell ringers Patxi Martinez and Pedro Ros, right, wear face masks as they ring the bell at Santa Maria Cathedral in remembrance of those who have died from coronavirus, during Easter Sunday, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Sunday, April 12, 2020. COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Alvaro Barrientos
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Britain Easter
Pedestrians listen to Mobile Vicar Pat Allerton from St Peter's in Notting Hill performing an open air Easter service in Portobello Road, during the coronavirus outbreak lockdown in London, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Frank Augstein
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Czech Republic
Dancers of the Czech National Ballet, wearing face masks, rehearse for a charity performance "Dance through it" at the National Theater in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The performance will be broadcasted live on TV since all the theaters remain closed in affords to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Petr David Josek
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Netherlands
A family takes images in a field of tulips next to the main road in Lisse, Netherlands, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The Easter weekend normally draws large numbers of tourists, but all non-essential traffic was prevented from entering small roads in the tulip fields as part of measures to enforce social distancing and curb the spread of the coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Peter Dejong
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak North Carolina Easter
Zach and Victoria Fink watch the sunrise over Salem Congregation's God's Acre cemetery, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Because of state orders restricting gatherings of more than 10 people, the Salem Congregation of the Moravian Church asked the public to stay home and watch the Easter Sunrise Service by internet livestream or television broadcast. While hundreds normally attend the service, there were only 12 in the cemetery at sunrise on Sunday. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)
Walt Unks
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak China Daily Life
A resident wearing mask and suit against the coronavirus cycles in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Sunday, April 12, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Ng Han Guan
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak California Easter
People gather at the Mount Davidson cross in San Francisco, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Mount Davidson's annual Easter Sunrise Service was canceled for San Francisco's shelter in place orders over coronavirus concers. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Belgium Easter
Two women pray at the Saint Catherine church after Easter Sunday mass during a partial lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Brussels, Sunday, April 12, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Easter Sunday
Archbishop Timothy Dolan delivers his homily over empty pews as he leads an Easter Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Due to coronavirus concerns, no congregants were allowed to attend the Mass but it was broadcast live on a local TV station. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Florida Easter
Victoria Cornell waves her arms in prayer during a drive in Easter service Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the Happy Gospel Center Church in Bradenton, Fla. The outdoor service was an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Bolivia
Pigeons look for food on the empty steps of San Francisco square amid government restrictions that limit residents to essential shopping, in an attempt to contain the spread of the new coronavirus in La Paz, Bolivia, Sunday, April 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Juan Karita
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Romania Orthodox Palm Sunday
In this Saturday, April 11, 2020 photograph, a woman wearing a protective face mask stands near a fire lit next to her brother's grave in a cemetery in Herasti, Romania, during a Orthodox Palm Sunday memorial for the departed. The cemetery, usually crowded for the Palm Sunday ritual, which gathers believers before midnight to light fires at the graves and share food in memory of their dead relatives, was all but empty as people observed the interdiction to join religious celebrations in the week leading to the Orthodox Easter imposed across Romania as authorities try to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Romania Orthodox Palm Sunday
A priest blesses an elderly woman after offering her willow branches, an Orthodox Palm Sunday tradition, in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Priests accompanied by volunteers delivered the traditional willow branches to residents as people observed the interdiction to join religious celebrations in the week leading to the Orthodox Easter, imposed across Romania as authorities try to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Vadim Ghirda
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Texas Easter
A man prays while attending an Easter service at Trinity Baptist Church in San Antonio, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Many churches are adapting their services as Christians around the world are celebrating Easter at a distance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Texas Easter
Pastor Albert "Gonzo" Gonzales stands on a flat-bed truck as his church holds Easter services in the parking log in San Antonio, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Many churches are adapting their services as Christians around the world are celebrating Easter at a distance due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Massachusetts Easter
Rev. William Schipper, pastor of Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish, left, wears a mask and gloves out of concern for the coronavirus as he sprinkles holy water and blesses parishioners who remain in their vehicles in the parking lot of the church, on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Spencer, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Massachusetts Easter
Rev. William Schipper, pastor of Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish, left, wears a mask and gloves out of concern for the coronavirus as he speaks with a parishioner in the parking lot of the church, on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Spencer, Mass. Schipper sprinkled holy water and blessed people who remained in their vehicles as they drove through the parking lot of the church. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Washington Easter
Wearing a face mask, Erlinda Ortega, top left, cleans a pulpit, while Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde, at center, with the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, prepares to record a homily, after Budde led Easter Sunday services via livestream to an empty National Cathedral, Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Washington, in light of coronavirus pandemic precautions. The large Cathedral would normally be full on Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Spain
Enrique, a 92 year old man is taken out of his home by medics to a waiting ambulance after he showed signs of possible coronavirus symptoms with serious breathing problems in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Spain will allow workers in industry and construction to return to work after a two-week shutdown of economic activities other than health care and the food industry. That lockdown has threatened to send the country into recession. (AP Photo/Olmo Calvo)
Olmo Calvo
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Arizona Easter
Keeping to safe social distance guidelines, worshipers pray at their own vehicles as they attend an outside drive-in Easter service at the Living Word church due to the coronavirus Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Kansas Worship Services
Pastor W.R. Starr II, right, and his wife Toni, wave to churchgoers as they leave after a drive-in Easter Sunday service in the parking lot at Faith City Christian Center Sunday, April 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Kan. With coronavirus prevention measures shuttering houses of worship, pastors across the country are urging parishioners to use their cars to safely bring their communities closer together. Drive-in churches are popping up so worshipers can assemble. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Nevada Easter
Norma Urrabazo prays while wearing a facemask before speaking at an Easter drive-in service at the International Church of Las Vegas, Sunday, April 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. The church held the service where worshipers stayed in their cars due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Colombia
Funeral home workers dressed in protections suits and masks carry the coffin with the remains body of Dr. William Gutierrez for his cremation at a cemetery in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, April 12, 2020. Dr. Gutierrez, a 59-year-old anesthesiologist who was the head of the intensive care unit of the Olaya Polyclinical Center, died Saturday as a result of pneumonia produced by COVID-19, the Medical Federation of Colombia said. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
Ivan Valencia
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Washington Easter
Lauren Dufrat wears a mask and gloves as a coronavirus precaution as she puts out Easter eggs for her neighbors' children to find, Sunday, April 12, 2020, on Easter Sunday in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Venezuela
A commuter wearing a mask as a precaution against the new coronavirus, waits for the subway in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, April 12, 2020, during a government-imposed quarantine to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak New Zealand Easter Online
Father Simon Eccleston hosts an online Easter Mass in a room at the Christchurch Catholic Diocese offices in Christchurch, New Zealand, Monday, April 13, 2020. New Zealand is into week three of an unprecedented 28 day lockdown in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Mark Baker
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Thailand
A Buddhist monk prays behind plastic sheets to help curb the spread of the coronavirus during the Thai New Year at the Samian Nari Temple Monday, April 13, 2020, in Bangkok, Thailand. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Sakchai Lalit
APTOPIX South Korea Election
People wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus listen to a speech of the main opposition United Future Party's candidate Hwang Kyo-ahn during his campaign for the upcoming parliamentary elections in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, April 13, 2020. The elections will be held on April 15 about 14,300 polling stations at all over the nation to pick lawmakers. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Ahn Young-joon
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Britain
A cyclist passes graffiti as the country continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, in London, Monday, April 13, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak India Kashmir
A Kashmiri milkman cycles past volunteers preventing outsiders from entering an area declared red zone by government in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, April 13, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)
Dar Yasin
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak India
A doctor checks the temperature of a girl in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, during lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Mumbai, India, Monday, April 13, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Rafiq Maqbool
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Vatican
Pope Francis delivers his blessing from the window of his studio overlooking an empty St. Peter's Square, due to anti-coronavirus lockdown measures, at the Vatican,, Monday, April 13, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Andrew Medichini
APTOPIX Virus Ourbreak Mideast Israel
Ultra-Orthodox Jews wears face masks and keep keeping social distancing during the funeral of Israel's ex-Chief Rabbi Eliahu Bakshi-Doron who died from coronavirus, in Jerusalem, Monday, April 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Oded Balilty
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES (copy) --
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.