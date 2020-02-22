A federal magistrate assigned to get the lawsuits stemming from the Baylor University sexual assault scandal moving to trial more quickly has threatened to sanction Baylor if it misses discovery deadlines, or for "inappropriate delays" caused by "unjustified" interpretations of federal privacy laws.
Some of the Title IX lawsuits known as Jane Does 1-15 against Baylor have been pending in an Austin federal court since 2016. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, who until last year was roving between courts in Austin, Waco and San Antonio, is presiding over the cases.
However, because of Pitman's busy schedule, late last year he assigned U.S. Magistrate Andrew Austin to oversee the ongoing discovery process in the cases, which Pitman consolidated for pretrial purposes.
Baylor spokesman Jason Cook said Baylor has produced more than 3 million documents in compliance with court orders and requests for information filed by plaintiffs' attorneys Jim Dunnam and Chad Dunn.
Baylor's attorneys have pushed back against many of the discovery demands, claiming materials were confidential, attorney work product or protected by federal laws to protect student privacy, such as the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
Baylor also has sought frequent clarifications from Pitman's pretrial rulings, asked for regular extensions on discovery deadlines and unsuccessfully appealed a Pitman ruling last year concerning Baylor's FERPA privilege claim to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.
In rulings last week, Austin threatened sanctions against the parties for further discovery delays.
"The Court CAUTIONS the parties that the Court will not allow reliance on FERPA to cause further delays in this case," Austin wrote in his Thursday order. "If the Court becomes aware of any inappropriate delays or unjustified constructions of FERPA, the Court will consider whether sanctions are appropriate."
Cook declined comment on Austin's most recent orders, other than to say, "the discovery in this case is very extensive and extremely complex."
In response to the discovery motions, Baylor has sent thousands of FERPA notices to students and former students to make them aware of the disclosures. The parties have had disputes over what information should be redacted to comply with court rulings and federal law, causing additional delays and requests for time extensions.
"Everything that moves us farther and faster toward a jury learning the truth is very positive, and we are very pleased at the progress that is being made," Dunnam said. "Despite Baylor committing unlimited resources to fight these young women, we are proud of our clients' courage in standing up for themselves and other sexual assault survivors to bring accountability to the leadership at Baylor University. Sometimes real justice takes time, but all of society is rewarded in the end."
Before Pitman turned over pretrial matters to Austin, he sanctioned Pepper Hamilton in June after ruling the Philadelphia-based law firm “knowingly” violated court orders and ignored a subpoena to produce documents to the 15 Jane Doe plaintiffs.
Baylor hired Pepper Hamilton to investigate the school's handling of sexual assault allegations, and the parties have had extensive disputes over access to the law firm's investigative notes, reports and other materials.
Pitman cautioned attorneys for Baylor and Pepper Hamilton that their actions were delaying the litigation and increasing costs to all parties.
“The evidence of Pepper Hamilton’s conduct in violation of the court’s orders is so ‘clear, direct, weighty, and convincing’ that the court reaches this conclusion with clear conviction and without hesitancy,” Pitman wrote in his order.
In Austin's first meeting with the parties in December, he made it clear that his assignment from Pitman was to get the case off high-center, get it moving in the right direction and get it moving more quickly toward trial.
Austin told attorneys on both sides that he probably wasn't going to make any friends "to get this case where it needs to be," but he said that is what Pitman charged him to do.
First, he warned the attorneys that there was "far too much" in their pleadings that referred to the opposing party and their lawyers. "That has got to stop," Austin said, threatening more sanctions if it does not.
"Also a repeated pattern of the parties — particularly I'm looking at Baylor on this one — Baylor is not honoring the deadlines set by the court and is regularly asking for more time and regularly doing so on or very close to a deadline we set, and this has got to stop, as well.
"I am going to control your schedule, not you," Austin said in December. "This isn't state court. This is federal court. I am setting deadlines and those deadlines will be honored. If there is a need for an extension, it is only going to be granted with very good cause and with a request significantly in advance of the deadline. That is why we have gotten where we are right now, two and a half, three years down the road, without a whole lot of significant progress being made toward trial."
Pitman has set a June trial date for some of the cases, but the parties think that date will have to be postponed. Austin has mentioned at hearings a potential October trial setting, but, that also doesn't seem likely, they say.
Austin, who called the extended discovery process "a cement rock around the ankle of this case," chided Baylor at the first hearing in December about its "somewhat cavalier" attitude in assuming the court would grant additional extensions of discovery deadlines.
"That demonstrates a problem, in my opinion," he said. "...So that attitude about those deadlines has got to change."
