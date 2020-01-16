Fresh off a national championship season, LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda was named Baylor’s head football coach on Thursday.
Baylor will be the first head coaching job for Aranda, who was considered one of the top defensive coordinators in the country during his four seasons at LSU. The Tigers beat Clemson, 42-25, for the national championship Monday night.
Baylor will hold a formal press conference to introduce Aranda in Waco on Monday. The terms of Aranda’s contract weren’t announced.
“Today is an exciting day for Baylor,” said Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades. “Dave is a special person who loves football and his student-athletes, is highly intellectual, and is a great mission fit for both Baylor athletics and the university at large. Along with demonstrated success on the field, Dave shares in our vision of Preparing Champions for Life and our collective commitment to live by One Standard and in One Accord.”
Aranda, 43, will take over a Baylor program that’s coming off a highly-successful 11-3 season and a Sugar Bowl appearance under Matt Rhule, who left Jan. 7 after three seasons to become the NFL’s Carolina Panthers head coach.
“I’m excited to get started as a Baylor Bear,” Aranda said. “From the outside looking in, I was so impressed watching Baylor play. Seeing the unity of the team and the togetherness of their play really illustrated a strong culture. After meeting Mack Rhoades, talking with President (Linda) Livingstone and seeing Baylor’s alignment from the top down, you can see why they have been so successful. I’m ready to touch down in Waco and get to work.”
Widely considered one of the top defensive minds in college football, Aranda has a track record of producing NFL-ready players. In six seasons as defensive coordinator at Power 5 Conference schools, including Wisconsin in 2014-15 and LSU from 2016-19, Aranda’s defenses have been ranked in the top 12 nationally in total yards five times.
In January 2018, LSU signed him to a four-year contract for $2.5 million annually, making him the highest-paid assistant in the country.
“We are excited to have Dave Aranda join the Baylor family as our next head football coach, and I applaud Mack Rhoades on conducting yet another thorough and professional coaching search,” Livingstone said. “We certainly have high competitive expectations for Baylor football, but even higher expectations that we continue to develop our student-athletes to be outstanding citizens and successful academically and later in life.”
Before Baylor announced that it was hiring Aranda, both Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente and Louisiana head coach Billy Napier pulled their names out of consideration for the Baylor job earlier Thursday.
Following Rhule’s departure to Carolina, Baylor players and fans have voiced their support of Baylor defensive ends coach Joey McGuire to be promoted to head coach.
Hiring a new coach was urgent since Friday begins a 16-day period when coaches can visit recruits off-campus leading up to the NCAA’s Feb. 5 national signing day.
In the early signing period in December, Baylor signed 12 players in the 2020 class, including three who have already enrolled at the university this semester. But the Bears need more recruits to round out this year’s class.
Aranda graduated from Redlands (Calif.) High School in 1994 and was a roommate of Texas coach Tom Herman at California Lutheran, where he graduated in 1999.
After serving as linebackers coach at California Lutheran from 1996-99 and as a graduate assistant at Texas Tech from 2000-02, he served as a linebackers coach at Houston under Art Briles in 2003-04.
Aranda went on to become defensive coordinator at California Lutheran in 2005-06, Delta State in 2007, Hawaii in 2010-11 and Utah State in 2012 before becoming Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator.
