Class acts
Tami Nutt, of Woodway, earned a Master of Jurisprudence degree from the Tulane University School of Law in New Orleans in May.
Local students named to the dean’s academic honor roll at Baylor University for the summer session were:
Waco — David Achterhof, College of Arts and Sciences; Jay Jackson, College of Arts and Sciences; Anna Seeger, Hankamer School of Business.
Woodway — Peter Ferretter, College of Arts and Sciences.
Mason Jerden, of Lorena, was one of 60 students selected as a Lebanon Valley College first-year mentor to guide new students through their first few months at the school in Annville, Pennsylvania.
Jerden is pursuing a bachelor of arts degree in politics.
Peer mentors are responsible for assisting new students in succeeding personally, socially and academically through connections to the college and their peers.
Applause
McLennan Community College’s Computer Information Systems (CIS) program has been designated a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education by the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security.
The National Cyber Strategy released in September 2018 notes a critical shortage of professionals with cybersecurity skills and highlights the importance of higher education as a solution to defending America’s cyberspace.
“This designation will strengthen our program while also strengthening our graduates,” said Dr. Fred Hills, vice president of instruction. “It will serve as a capacity-builder and powerful motivator for the growth of information security programs in our institution, while at the same time strengthening the nation’s infrastructure. Our graduates will have the official seal of the NSA on their diploma, giving them a direct transfer path and a very special designation with four-year programs nationally.”
