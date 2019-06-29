The recent state legislative session had a measure of good news for McLennan Community College, which found a slight increase in its state appropriations for the next two years, thanks in part to the college's success in student course and degree completion.
The college will receive $25,001,031 for the 2020-21 biennium, an increase of $314,510, or 1.27%. State funding represents roughly 20% of MCC's annual revenue, with student tuition providing another 46%. MCC students will see no change in tuition for the 2019-20 school year. The school's tuition for county residents is $106 per semester hour.
In addition to the appropriation increase, state legislators also boosted the weighting of success points that colleges can earn for students completing courses, hours taken and degrees finished.
"We feel like we had a good legislative session," MCC President Johnette McKown said.
The increased appropriations come as enrollment of full-time students has declined in recent years. Increasing numbers of part-time and dual credit students in that same period, however, have offset that drop. MCC had 10,041 students enrolled this spring, the highest spring enrollment in five years, with part-time and dual credit students comprising 71.4% of that number.
A major break for MCC and other community colleges in this year's session was the retention of an 8% cap in property tax revenue increases, while cities and counties will have a new 3.5% cap starting next year. Taxing entities that exceed the state-mandated cap must have an election for voter approval of those increases. McKown said the only change affecting community colleges is that exceeding the cap now will automatically require an election.
MCC board President K. Paul Holt also said exempting community colleges from the 3.5% cap came as a relief.
"I think the legislature saw community colleges not in the forefront of replacing lost state dollars with local dollars," Holt said.
He also noted that legislators chose to increase funding for success points after cuts in the previous legislative session.
"We got a little bit of re-funding this time," he said.
The legislature also maintained funding for the Texas Workforce Commission's Skills Development Fund and its Jobs and Education for Texans program, two grant-making resources MCC has drawn upon in past years, McKown said.
McKown said legislators continued to support the 60x30TX higher education strategic plan, a goal of having 60% of Texans ages 25 to 34 holding a degree or certification by the year 2030, a plan in which community colleges will play a major part.
Other laws passed this session will ease course credit transfers to universities and increase college advising for dual credit students. McKown said MCC has already taken steps in its dual credit program to improve student advising.