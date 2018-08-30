Ken Starr, the former Whitewater special prosecutor who served as president of Baylor University from 2010 to 2016, plans to stick around Waco as he starts another chapter in his legal career.
Houston-based attorney Mark Lanier hired Starr to work on various projects for his firm, which employs more than 60 attorneys in offices in Houston, New York, Los Angeles and Oklahoma City.
“We love Waco, and it’s home for us now,” Starr told the Tribune-Herald.
"I’m a sixth-generation Texan, so even though I grew up in San Antonio, it was back home to Texas for me, back to the promised land.”
Starr said Lanier has been a friend for years, and he began assisting The Lanier Law Firm on cases in late 2016.
Since he was dismissed in May 2016 as Baylor’s president amid a sexual assault scandal, Starr has remained in Waco and held several community roles, including a mock trial mentor for Waco High School students.
He stepped away from his Baylor roles as chancellor and as a law school professor, and he has maintained that Baylor leadership, under his direction, maintained compliance with Title IX and other federal mandates aimed to curb sexual violence and mishandling of such reports. He has also vouched for Art Briles, the head football coach fired on the same day.
Mark Lanier, who founded the firm in 1990 and has won top-dollar verdicts in cases regarding asbestos, pharmaceuticals, employment and more, has represented Briles and Starr himself and within litigation tied to the Baylor scandal.
Starr has said he will focus his civic endeavors on promoting education and religious liberty, which he plans to advocate alongside Lanier.
“Not only is Judge Starr a great advocate of constitutional issues in the courtroom, but he also has been a tireless advocate throughout his career for those who face persecution based on their religious beliefs,” Lanier said in a statement. “Judge Starr could have his pick of national and international firms with whom to work, and we are honored that he chose us.”
Starr’s next book will focus on the Whitewater investigation he led in the 1990s. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and President Donald Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, worked with Starr on the probe that led to Clinton’s impeachment. A Sept. 11 release is set for “Contempt: A Memoir of the Clinton Investigation.”
Starr said he is also renewing his volunteer work with Waco Independent School District.