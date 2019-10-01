A federal judge has rejected motions by Baylor University, former athletics director Ian McCaw and, in part, the city of Waco to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a former student who claims she was physically assaulted at least three times by a former Baylor football player.
In a 51-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman denied motions to dismiss the lawsuit from Baylor and McCaw and granted the city's motion to dismiss one of two claims against it in the suit filed by Dolores Lozano.
Pitman dismissed major portions of Lozano's suit against Baylor in September 2017, including Title IX, negligence and gross negligence claims. However, he allowed her to amend her allegations to include claims of Title IX violations and negligent hiring, retention and supervision.
"The court finds that Lozano has plausibly alleged that Baylor's selective enforcement of reports of domestic abuse and sexual assault created a heightened risk of assault, which subjected her to a sexually discriminatory education environment under Title IX," according to the ruling.
Lozano claims in the suit that former Baylor football player Devin Chafin physically abused her in 2014 and that Baylor officials fostered an atmosphere that created a heightened risk for women to be assaulted. She also alleges Waco police officials did nothing after she reported her claims and conspired with Baylor officials to keep reports of violent acts by football players "from going outside the athletic department."
A police spokesman denied the allegations in 2016 when Lozano first filed her lawsuit.
Lozano's lawsuit also names former Baylor head coach Art Briles as a defendant, but Pitman's recent ruling does not involve Briles because he has not filed a motion to dismiss the suit.
The judge dismissed Lozano's equal protection claims against the city while allowing her to proceed against the city on due process claims. Pitman also lifted his previous order to stay discovery matters in the lawsuit and ordered the parties to come up with a joint proposed scheduling order by Oct. 11.
Lozano, who graduated from Baylor in May 2014, filed her second amended complaint in July 2018. She alleges Chafin violently assaulted her three times during her final semester in March and April 2014 and that Baylor, Briles, McCaw and the Waco Police Department knew about the abuse but did nothing to help her because Chafin, a running back, was on the football team.
Baylor spokesman Jason Cook declined comment Tuesday on Pitman's ruling.
Lozano alleges in her suit that her allegations against Chafin were not investigated adequately by a number of Baylor administrators, and as a result of their actions, she suffered physical injury, emotional distress, physical manifestations of emotional distress, loss of enjoyment of life, loss of earnings and earning capacity and expenses for medical and psychological treatment.
Lozano alleges Chafin first assaulted her in March 2014, when he "slapped Lozano so hard she fell over the toilet," and that he "repeatedly kicked her in the stomach," pushed her into his bedroom, causing her to fall onto the floor, and "choked her until she could not breathe."
A few week later, she alleges Chafin approached her in a restaurant parking lot and "upset and angry, Chafin slammed Lozano's hand and arm against an open car window." One of Chafin's teammates pulled him away so she could leave, the lawsuit alleges.
Lozano reported the first two assaults to Waco police in April 2014, and states officers interviewed her, took photos of her arm and accepted photos from the first assault. One of her friends who witnessed the second assault provided police a statement, and police told Lozano an investigator would follow up with her. She never heard from anyone, the suit alleges.
The lawsuit claims Waco police had an institutional custom, policy and practice of "informing Baylor of misconduct by male football players before and/or in lieu of taking action," and "either refusing to undertake investigations or suspending investigations in an effort to conceal information from the public."
Chafin assaulted Lozano a third time, grabbing her and slamming her to the ground, according to the suit.
Chafin was arrested on charges of marijuana possession in March 2016 in Oklahoma. A week later, Briles said Chafin would return for the 2016-17 season, but he later was released from the team and played that season at Missouri Southern State University.
