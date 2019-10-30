McLane Stadium could become a house of horrors in many ways Thursday night, as an unbeaten Baylor Bears football team will host a moribund West Virginia Mountaineers squad and fans dressed to scare hang from the rafters.
That is what some would consider the best case scenario. Attendance has sagged at times despite the Bears’ stellar achievements. TV-dictated early start times for the games against University of Texas-San Antonio and Stephen F. Austin State University produced underwhelming crowds. Heat indexes pushing well above triple digits, and less than compelling opposition, will do that.
On Thursday night, temperatures will drop into the 30s under clear skies as the 7 p.m. nationally televised game on ESPN progresses. Baylor, perched atop the Big 12 with a 7-0 record, enters the game as an 18.5-point favorite. Maybe the Mountaineers will have given up the ghost by the time fans’ extremities surrender to frostbite and their noses commence to running.
In any event, the evening promises a good time had by all. Baylor is promoting “Growl-O-Ween” at the stadium, including free trick-or-treating, inflatables and games in Touchdown Alley, outside the stadium, beginning at 4 p.m.
Baylor students have the opportunity to compete in a costume contest, meaning the stands could resemble the infamous “Black Hole” populated by Oakland Raiders fans at home games. Fans also are invited to attend the Bear Walk, greeting the team as players march into the stadium.
The festivities also will include photo opportunities on the 100-level of the McLane Stadium concourse, and the South Plaza will host games and giveaways. A post-game fireworks display from the McLane Stadium rooftop is scheduled to cap the evening, according to the Baylor website.
Beginning at 3 p.m., youngsters ages 14 and under wearing costumes can pick up free tickets to the game, but there are rules to be followed. No masks covering the face will be allowed, and no plastic or toy weapons will be permitted in the stadium. Baylor also announced it urges stadium visitors to carry personal items in clear bags to speed the security process.
At late afternoon Wednesday, Baylor had pulled 8,500 student tickets, “and we expect that number to continue to grow between now and game day,” said Jovan Overshow, Baylor’s senior associate athletic director for external affairs.
She said in a press release that Baylor will give away free tickets to up to 1,000 kids wearing costumes. The overall number of tickets allocated or sold has reached 44,000, “with expectations to be at or near 45,000 by kickoff” at 7 p.m. Thursday, she said.
“We expect a great crowd,” Overshow wrote. “This is a premier game on TV Thursday night and a great showcase for our program, our athletic department and our university.”
Average attendance at the 50,000-seat stadium this season is running 43,228, which reflects tickets sold. A crowd of 40,274 was recorded for the UT-San Antonio game, but half the stadium was deserted shortly after halftime. A season-best 47,264 attended the homecoming game against Texas Tech University.
Attendance at McLane averaged 46,710 during its first season, 2014.
Other competitors for attention Thursday night will be the Zoo Boo event at the Cameron Park Zoo, always a popular attraction, and Fox Sports’ broadcast of the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals game featuring one of the hottest teams in the NFL, San Francisco, and rookie phenom Kyler Murray.
The weather, meanwhile, has customers swamping retailers including Orscheln Farm & Home, where general manager Shelly Wittman said customers are demanding gloves, hoodies, insulated jackets and boots.
“Whether they’re going to the Baylor game, I don’t know, but they are getting prepared for cold weather,” Wittman said with a laugh.
“I think it’s great for Baylor athletics and great for Waco,” said Will Phipps, executive director of the Greater Waco Sports Commission, which is not directly involved in promoting Growl-O-Ween. “Nationally, I think this is a positive for brand awareness. I think we have a class act as a football coach who directs a class act of a football program, and I would have said the same thing about (ex-football coach) Art Briles. I think Matt Rhule is a genuinely good guy and appears to be doing the right thing. He has values Baylor would be proud to uphold and that Waco would be proud to uphold.”
Phipps said he has daughters ages 4 and 6. They will not attend the game, considering the temperature and kickoff time, Phipps said.
“That’s a little too cold for us, and 7 o’clock is tough on a school night,” he said. “But I know Baylor will have plenty of community support out there.”
Local restaurateur Sammy Citrano, a longtime Baylor supporter, said his George’s Party Zone likely will open at 3:30 p.m. to provide live music from two bands, food and drinks.
“It’s a little different having a game on a Thursday night, but we can’t control that. We’ll adjust to it,” Citrano said. “Being cold, being on TV, I don’t think the stadium will fill up, but I would urge people to take their kids out early trick-or-treating and then come on out to the game. That’s what I will be doing with my two grandkids. At George’s on Hewitt Drive, I know they will be throwing quite a party. Kyle (Citrano’s son) always does something special.”