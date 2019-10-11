For the Grotbergs, the night of Oct. 6, 2016, was the kind of nightmare every parent knows is possible but thinks will never happen to them.
But the unthinkable happened that night. Their son, David Grotberg, 19, was riding his bicycle down Franklin Avenue with his girlfriend, heading back to the Baylor University campus from a movie, when a vehicle struck him and fled the scene. Grotberg died later that night in the hospital.
A sophomore studying philosophy at Baylor, Grotberg stood out among his peers as a giver, a selfless friend and, most of all, a servant leader. He was an active member of the Honors Residential College community and participated in the Baylor Interdisciplinary Core, Honors Program and the University Scholars Program. He also played the trumpet in the Baylor Golden Wave Marching Band and was the founder and president of the Baylor Ballroom Dance Society.
As the story so often tragically goes, a young, promising life ended the night of Oct. 6, 2016, for apparently no reason at all.
The woman accused of hitting Grotberg, Tammy Blankenship Harlan, 50, worked as executive director of special populations and federal programs for the Midway Independent School District at the time of Grotberg’s death. Her March arrest came after police received an anonymous tip and almost three years after Grotberg’s death. She was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of failure to stop and render aid after the crash but has not been indicted.
Assistant District Attorney Robert Moody said Harlan’s case has not been presented to a grand jury because the DA’s office is still working on the case.
Harlan submitted her resignation letter to Midway ISD on May 14, 2018, which became effective at the end of that school year. She wrote she wished to “pursue other opportunities,” according to her resignation letter.
Now, three years later, two of Grotberg’s five siblings, Mary and Elizabeth, are both freshmen at Baylor. Like their brother, they play in the university’s marching band, with Elizabeth following in her brother’s footsteps by playing the trumpet, while Mary plays the piccolo. Their parents, Diane, 51, and Clark, 49, returned to Waco on Friday for Baylor’s homecoming festivities, traveling 1,200 miles from their hometown of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, about 60 miles southeast of Fargo, North Dakota.
They never got to see David march in the band. While he wanted them to come to Homecoming in 2016 because the band was playing “Star Wars”-themed music, the Grotbergs decided to wait until that November to visit. They had no idea they would be in town for homecoming that year anyway for entirely different reasons.
In 2016, the Golden Wave Marching Band presented the Grotberg family with a framed shadow box with David’s uniform and dedicated its homecoming performance to him. The band also invited Mary, now the eldest Grotberg child, to play and march with the band.
Mary, 19, will reprise her role Saturday, with her sister Elizabeth, 17, marching alongside her and their parents watching from the presidential suite at McLane Stadium.
It may seem strange that the Grotbergs returned to Baylor at all and even allowed two of their other children to attend the university. But once you get to know them, it does not seem that strange at all, said Jonathan Tran, religion professor and faculty-in-residence at the Honors Residential College while David lived there. Tran also led David’s memorial service.
“In a moment when they had every reason in the world to push us away, they fully embraced us,” he said.
That moment resembled a television or movie scene: A sheriff’s deputy pulled into the Grotberg’s driveway late at night, and the oldest daughter saw his car and ran to tell her father. Clark Grotberg descended the stairs, recognized the deputy and opened the door. The deputy asked if Diane was home and asked her to come down, too. The deputy then asked if their son David was down at Baylor University in Texas. They said yes. The deputy said the Waco Police Department had contacted the sheriff’s office.
Diane Grotberg’s first thought was, “Why would the police contact you? David would never do anything wrong.” Clark Grotberg simply thought, “Please just tell me he’s alive.”
David was not alive. The deputy told him their son was killed in a hit-and-run collision while riding his bicycle.
“Diane let out the classic scream that you would see in a movie, and I grabbed onto her, and words came out of my mouth that I never would have expected at the time and that was ‘God is still good,’” Clark Grotberg said. “I looked at Diane and said ‘God is still good.’”
Then Diane Grotberg told her husband they needed to start a scholarship in David’s name.
To the Grotbergs, Baylor embraced them the moment they lost their son and showed them how the university truly embodies its Christian mission.
“David found a new family when he came to Baylor, and we saw that in his life,” Clark Grotberg said. “When David was killed, we kind of thought we had lost our Baylor family, and then right away, the next morning, we were getting calls from professors, saying, ‘You need to come to Baylor. There’s a dark hole that can’t be filled.’”
Clark Grotberg was puzzled. His son was one of roughly 17,000 students. How could his death leave a black hole of despair?
Then they came to Baylor. So many people walked up to them and asked if they could tell them how their son had changed their lives. Some were young women struggling with depression, which confused the family at first.
“The 18-year-old who lived in our house probably wouldn’t have responded to girls that way,” Diane Grotberg said with a smile.
Baylor paid for all nine of the Grotbergs — two parents, five children and two grandparents — to fly down to Texas for David’s memorial service and connected them with someone who would show them around and another woman who offered her home up to the whole family. The woman had contacted Baylor and opened up her home to the family because she had heard about David’s death and knew the family needed to stay together.
Clark Grotberg said Baylor continues to embody what it means to be a Christian. That is why the family loves the university so much.
“They have continued to show us what it means to be the hands and feet of Jesus,” he said. “They’ve cared for us. Somebody from Baylor has contacted us at least once a week since he was killed. It’s not a coordinated effort. It’s just the Baylor family reaching out to us.”
The Grotbergs went beyond sending two more siblings to Baylor. They established a scholarship in his name for “deserving students attending Baylor University, Waco, Texas, who are enrolled in the Honors College, with preference given to students who graduated from high school through homeschooling and who reside in the Honors Residential College,” according to the Baylor website.
The Grotbergs home-school all their children and found few scholarships for home-schooled students when David was preparing for college. Diane Grotberg said her plan was for David to start a scholarship once he had enough money so he could help solve that problem, and in a way, he did.
University Scholars freshman and Honors College resident Lauren Jarvis, 18, received the David Grotberg scholarship this year. She, too, was home-schooled. She said the first time she heard someone mention David was when the Honors Residential College students were playing their traditional game of “zombie versus humans tag.” The students were standing outside on the steps of Alexander Hall when the game director started talking about the “most fearsome and cunning” zombie he had ever encountered: David Grotberg. Jarvis said everyone who knew David instantly perked up then.
“I could tell how loved he was and respected by everybody and still is, even though he’s not here with us anymore,” Jarvis said. “Receiving a scholarship that remembers him feels like such an honor.”
The Grotbergs are not done. They also started a marching band scholarship for any student who is a non-music major and participates in the marching band. They are currently raising money for that scholarship, which would not be need-based. The Grotbergs want people who sometimes fall between the cracks of assistance to be eligible for the scholarship, too.
Walking by a plaque with David’s face etched into it, along with a description of his scholarship endowment, Diane Grotberg said she would rather have her son back than the plaque, a copy of which Baylor sent the family.
After David’s death, everything changed.
“Nothing will ever be what it was,” Diane Grotberg said.
“Someday,” Clark Grotberg said.
“But you owe it to your other kids not to let it destroy your life because they don’t deserve that,” Diane Grotberg said. “It’s not fair.”
Elizabeth Grotberg checks in with her parents more often than she used to and with her sister Mary, who also attends Baylor. Elizabeth, who is studying business, said she has made friends with a lot of people who knew David, which has made the college transition somewhat easier, but being here where he died can be difficult sometimes, despite the warm, Christian environment that surrounds her.
“How do you not think about it? It’s always there,” she said, her voice thick with emotion. “But it’s a part of who I am now. I just do my best to continue to follow God. You know that God is good and that it will be made right in the end, but you have to continue with your life because it’s just something that happened. It’s part of me, and I’ll forever be different for it.”
Faith is a family stronghold. Clark Grotberg said he and his wife both felt God’s presence in their home after David’s death, as if he were sitting in their living room with them, and continue to feel him walking beside them today.
“We were all really, really strong in our faith beforehand, and I know people get shaken after events,” Elizabeth Grotberg said. “It’s totally legitimate, but that just didn’t happen to us. It happened on a Thursday, and we were at church that Sunday. We knew it was what David would have wanted us to do.”
Like for himself, David had high expectations for his family. He expected his siblings to win competitions and do well in school because he knew what they were capable of and he knew that they always tried their best. Clark Grotberg recalled his son telling him at times to “Suck it up and deal with it, Dad,” when things got tough.
“I hear that voice quite loudly still,” he said.
Diane Grotberg remembers that voice, too.
“Even dealing with his death, he’s in the back of your mind saying, ‘You have to deal with it as a Christian. Remember that,’ and to know that we’re still expected to live as we expected him to live,” she said. “He’s back there, whispering in your ear, and sometimes it’s a little annoying.”
Clark Grotberg laughed. “If you knew David at all, it was never a whisper,” he said. “It was loud and strong.”
