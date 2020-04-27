Waco city government leaders and business owners welcomed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to gradually relax coronavirus control measures that would allow businesses, restaurants, movie theaters and malls to reopen at 25% capacity beginning Friday.
“I’m glad the governor has taken measured action," Mayor Kyle Deaver said. "We need to get the economy going again. They’ve done it in a phased approach much like we would have done.”
But as five new COVID-19 cases were announced Monday in McLennan County, Deaver said the loosening of restrictions should not be interpreted as an all-clear for life to resume as normal. Residents should stay home as much as possible, and if they leave home should keep prescribed distances and wear masks, as the mayor himself does when shopping.
“I think the people of Waco and McLennan County have done a terrific job adhering to the physical distancing rules and stay-at-home orders," he said. "Our county is in better shape than other counties with more than 200,000 population. ... People are going to have to be smart about how they visit these businesses, and businesses are going to have to be smart about how they serve customers.”
The extensive measures intended to get the state economy moving will supersede local orders around the state and will take effects as Waco's shelter-in-place order expires.
Abbott's measures encompass a vast array of businesses but leave hair and nail salons, barbershops, bars and gyms closed until at least mid-May, based on recommendations from the doctors and public health officials advising the state coronavirus task force.
Under Abbott's order:
- Museums and libraries can reopen at 25% capacity, but with hands-on exhibits remaining closed.
- Doctors, nurses and dentists and other licensed health care professionals can resume their work with few restrictions. Hospitals must reserve 15% of their capacity for COVID-19 patients.
- Those operating a single-person office can resume business with social distancing precautions.
- Outdoor sports such as golf and tennis can resume with a four-participant limit.
- Churches and places of worship can expand their meetings with an eye to practicing safe distancing practices, such as six feet between parties and alternate row spacing with separate services or sections for senior adults.
- Businesses in counties with five or fewer COVID-19 cases can reopen at 50% capacity.
Deaver said testing is crucial to making the new rules work. He said about 100 tests a day are being done in McLennan County, and he hopes the state’s commitment to increasing test capacity will double the local rate over the next few weeks. That will mean an increase in the need for contact tracing, and he expects the governor’s plan will allow the health district to hire more people to do that work.
The state will let its general stay-at-home order expire on Friday, beginning the first of a three-phase return to regular business, the governor said in a Texas Capitol press conference. The first phase would run two weeks with state officials watching for any signs of COVID-19 flare-ups. Officials will track the number of new cases, recoveries and deaths, but the governor said no specific numbers or rates would trigger a return to the previous restrictions.
If the new guidelines don't seem to increase COVID-19 cases beyond what medical systems can handle, capacity limits could increase to 50% beginning May 18, with full capacity possible by summer.
Abbott also outlined plans to boost testing and contact tracing efforts that when in place should help contain coronavirus spread in the state.
Abbott’s new order also means cities like Houston and Austin, which have required people wear to masks when in public, cannot punish any violators with penalties. However, Abbott urged people to continue wearing masks.
According to state health officials, Texas had more than 25,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, with 663 deaths and more than 11,100 deemed recovered. The number of infections is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
In McLennan County, the Waco-McLennan County Health District reported five new COVID-19 cases Monday for a total of 85 confirmed cases with 68 listed as recovered. Four people have died.
Abbott praised Texans' social distancing measures and voluntary restrictions of movement with keeping the state's number of cases and deaths lower than had been feared. He added that Texans should continue those distancing practices as well as hand washing and use of sanitizer with the relaxed guidelines. He also said the state would seek to safeguard senior adults, viewed as a population vulnerable to COVID-19, with recommendations for nursing homes and senior living centers.
Texas Medical Association president David Fleeger supported Abbott's measure, calling it "prudent and careful," but called for "significantly" increased testing, monitoring and tracing
Waco officials said they are still sorting out the governor’s directives and will announce further plans at a 1:30 p.m. news conference Wednesday.
Currently, most parks are open, but the city has closed playgrounds, tennis courts, community centers, Cottonwood Golf Course and the Waco Mammoth National Monument, while suspending event rentals of pavilions and Cameron Park Clubhouse until mid-May.
City parks and recreation director Jonathan Cook said city officials are still discussing when to reopen those facilities and whether to cancel Brazos Nights and Independence Day celebrations. Summer camps and recreational leagues are also in question, he said.
Business reaction to Abbott's announcement was guarded, but positive.
"I think local businesses have been eager to serve customers, and have already been thinking about ways they can respect the health and safety regulations in their establishments," said Megan Henderson, executive director of City Center Waco. "I think our folks are responsible, and are eager to demonstrate how they can stay in compliance by maintaining social distancing, maintaining sanitary conditions and remaining vigilant in protecting the health of Wacoans."
Officials at Magnolia Market at the Silos, a major retail and tourist site in downtown Waco that closed March 17, had nothing new to announce after the governor's order.
"We continue to monitor the developments throughout the state and across the country, working with local leaders and medical professionals to assess the best path forward," said Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano.
The Texas Restaurant Association on Monday applauded Abbott and his "clear, science-based approach for Texas to accomplish what must be our two priorities — protecting public health and preventing economic collapse."
Kyle Citrano, president of the Waco Restaurant Association, also had kind words for Abbott's approach to opening the Texas economy.
"His plan is doable, and I think customers are happy to see restaurants open back up," said Citrano. "One of the biggest challenges restaurants will face is balancing curbside service with inside dining. Some places will remove chairs. Others will rope off areas, or allow in a limited number of guests at a time."
Union Hall, a new downtown food hall that features multiple eateries, will open for in-house dining on Friday, at 25% occupancy.
"We will be taking the necessary steps to ensure a safe environment for all visitors," said Matt Cote, marketing manager for Turner Behringer Real Estate, adding more information would be posted at unionhallwaco.com.
Owners of The Backyard, a popular restaurant, bar and concert venue in downtown Waco, saw their glimmer of hope at a limited reopening of on-site dining on Friday snuffed out when they realized their venue is considered a bar because 51% of its revenue comes from alcohol sales.
"That's a dagger," said co-owner Brian Brown, who said the venue would have to wait at least another two weeks for state-approved reopening, possibly jeopardizing plans to start up concerts in June.
The Backyard had released a video over the weekend in which they detailed plans to reopen with tables spaced farther apart, a new ordering system to minimize customer traffic and a rigorous sanitation protocol for servers and restaurant workers.
Meanwhile, officials at Academy Sports + Outdoors and at Cabela's outdoor store said they expected to be open for indoor shopping on Friday.
Richland Mall maintains a wait-and-see attitude.
"We are aware of the Governor's recent press conference. We will carefully review the order when it's available and will discuss internally and with our retail partners to determine our next steps," said Stacey Keating, media spokeswoman for CBL Properties, which owns the mall.
AMC, which operates a multi-screen theater on South Valley Mills Drive, has told national media outlets it will not reopen its properties until there is "new studio project," which probably won't arrive until summer.
Staff writer Mike Copeland and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
