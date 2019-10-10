Basketball legend and author Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scheduled appearance Oct. 15 in The Highlands gym as part of MCC’s Distinguished Lecture Series has been canceled due to illness.
MCC cited Abdul-Jabbar's illness in its notification Thursday morning. The school was not sure if the event would be rescheduled.
Abdul-Jabbar, 72, a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, played 20 years as center for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers before retiring in 1989 at age 42 as one of the NBA’s dominant players.
He holds the NBA’s all-time leading scorer title with 38,387 points, won six NBA championships and is the NBA’s only six-time Most Valuable Player. He averaged 24.6 points per game and 11.2 rebounds per game for his career.
In 2016, sports network ESPN chose him as the second best player in NBA history behind Michael Jordan. During his college years with the University of California at Los Angeles, Abdul-Jabbar, then known as Lew Alcindor, won three NCAA national championships.
