Baylor University's decision to cancel on-campus classes this spring amid a coronavirus pandemic left scores of Chinese students sheltering in place in Waco while their parents back home worried for their safety.
So the parents did what they could to allay their worries: They sent more than 26,000 face masks to Waco.
The Chinese-made disposable surgical masks weren't meant for the students, most of whom already had been well-supplied with face coverings even before the COVID-19 outbreak.
Instead, at least 20,000 will be distributed by Baylor health officials to staff and the general student population. Another 6,000 will be funneled to Waco charities such as Meals on Wheels and Shepherd's Heart food pantry through the Waco Chinese Church.
"(Parents) did all this out of love," said Maggie Vasut, an official with the church, which meets at Immanuel Baptist Church at 1801 Gurley Ave. "They love their children, they care for their children. And they care for the community their children live in, including Baylor and the Waco community. They want to do whatever they can to help. They're very grateful for the care their children have received."
The parents are scattered around China but have connected as an informal group through WeChat, the Chinese social media app. Vasut said they are parents of more than 80 students, mostly freshmen or those who are studying language here in preparation for enrollment.
The first boxes of masks arrived late last week, and Baylor has already handed out about 2,000, said Dennis Nolan, director for environmental health and safety at the university.
The university is largely vacant as students and faculty wrap up classes online from their homes. But some staff and students remain on campus, where they are encouraged to wear masks.
"Since face covers and masks have been in such short supply, these really came in handy," Nolan said. "We have orders that were placed in February that won't be filled until July. ... It wasn't about the money. We just couldn't get them."
Nolan said the masks had to be sent in batches because Chinese authorities balked at the idea of sending large shipments of masks to the U.S.
Esther Zhao, a Baylor international admissions specialist who is involved in the mask effort, is herself a 2018 Baylor graduate who came here from China. She said wearing face masks in public to prevent infectious disease is a normal part of Asian culture, and most Chinese students would be well-stocked with masks. But she said the parents wanted to ensure that the masks were widely distributed so the Chinese students weren't singled out.
The masks will be available to students at Baylor's Student Life Center.
Zhao said that while some Chinese students have returned home, others are intent on staying here, knowing that the ongoing federal travel ban could prohibit them from returning the U.S. to continue their studies.
Baylor spokeswoman Lori Fogleman said the masks will benefit the campus and the Waco community at large.
"We are so appreciative of this kind and generous gift from Baylor parents, which demonstrates how the Baylor family truly extends worldwide," she said.
