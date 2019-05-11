Waves of spring rain showers chased the 10th annual Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic Youth Experience indoors Saturday morning, but participants like Madi Potts, 13, did not care.
The noise of player walk-up intro music, children’s laughter and the crowd cheering was enough to distract from the thunder outside the Allison Indoor Football Facility. There, 225 Little League Challenger Division players from 17 teams took to the field alongside Baylor University baseball players for two-inning games. Their play was followed by medal presentations by members of Karem Shriners of Waco.
Like Madi, each athlete had the opportunity to hit, run the bases and play outfield while their name and photo appeared on a portable marquee.
“Our goal is to let these kids live a day in the life of a Baylor athlete, and this provided them with that experience,” said Dustin Johnson, tournament director from Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Madi took a deep, calming breath on her second trip at bat, hitting off the third toss by Baylor freshman pitcher Anderson Needham. Her teammates’ following hits took her around the bases, and a nice grounder by Landon Harvey brought her back to home plate.
Like most Little League events, there was more activity going on than baseball. Madi had a quick dance-off with friends including My’Uniquia Burr, 15, a Waco High School student and Challenger League “buddy” volunteer. Madi also spent time in the outfield showing off throwing skills, including a few tossed from under her leg and into the glove of Andy Thomas, Baylor junior catcher and designated hitter.
Madi, with the help of her mother, said a celebratory trip to Fuddruckers after the game was planned. She will spend the rest of the weekend with family before returning to her seventh-grade classes at Midway Middle School where she said her favorite subject is art.
“And lunch,” she said, laughing.
Having people see Madi and the other athletes as regular kids who participate in sports and other activities their peers do is an integral part of events like this one.
“Their abilities are limitless,” Madi’s mother and team coach Julie Potts said. “It’s just up to us to provide opportunities like this Shriners event. That’s the biggest challenge.”
The Baylor players stepped up to the challenge by not only playing ball, but spending time before and after game play interacting with each athlete. Baylor players had to rotate their time with two games each because they are in the middle of taking final exams, preparing for their last home game Tuesday, then heading into the post season.
Thomas, who has volunteered at the Shriners event for three years, learned American Sign Language at his San Diego high school. He was able to communicate with a few participants, and some were surprised by his ASL knowledge.
“It’s funny when they first see me, and it’s like, whoa, that guy is speaking some foreign language, but then they’re like, wow, he knows ASL,” Thomas said, mimicking their surprise.
Often the interaction is mutually beneficial.
“The joy that these kids show brings joy to us too,” Thomas said. “It’s just cool to see how we are all truly blessed.”
Needham used his pitching experience to read the varied abilities of the kids at bat. Some of the athletes needed a volunteer’s help holding a bat or needed a few extra swings that Needham is not used to giving. He also pitched from a knee and closer to the batter.
“In the second game I was a little bit nervous,” he said. “Some of the kids were bigger and stronger, so I was scared it was going to come right back at me, but it all worked out.”
Needham said he enjoyed his time volunteering.
“I had a really good time just being able to contribute today,” he said. “I hope they realize baseball is a fun sport. Hopefully they’ll have more opportunities to play it.”
In March, the Baylor players visited patients at Houston’s Shriners Hospital while they were in town for the Shriners College Classic at Minute Maid Park. The team has visited the hospital each year since 2012.
“We got to see a bunch of kids and their situations,” Needham said. “We learned a little about them and got to see what they are going though.”
With 22 locations in North America, Shriners provides care to children with burns, spinal injuries, cleft lip and palate and other orthopedic conditions regardless of the family’s ability to pay. The Challenger Division of Little League is open to kids and young adults who have physical or intellectual challenges, and Waco’s league has been operating for almost 30 years.
“I want people to concentrate on what their abilities are, not what they are not,” Julie Potts said. “I want them to concentrate on how they can totally change an environment. These kids have never met a stranger.”
She was surrounded by players with examples of these abilities.
“This one here is so intelligent,” she said while multitasking her coaching job. “Another one has this great ability to just calm us all down. They’re all just so friendly to everybody.”