British historian and biographer Andrew Roberts admitted there were plenty, perhaps a plethora of Winston Churchill biographies when he decided four years ago to start his “Churchill: Walking With Destiny” — 1,009 by his count.
Roberts had written four books on the 20th-century British leader and his times, the first going back some 30 years, and he had reviewed perhaps 100 others. So why write biography No. 1,010?
Because, simply put, he found more to say.
“Over the last four years, there’s been a cornucopia of new material,” he said by phone from a recent book tour stop in Amarillo.
Queen Elizabeth II granted him unprecedented access to the papers of her father, King George VI, who met with Prime Minister Churchill weekly during the war years. Roberts also found material in the diaries of Churchill’s daughter, Mary Soames, and the Soviet ambassador to England; transcripts of meetings of the War Cabinet; and boxes of letters and papers acquired by the Churchill Archives at the University of Cambridge’s Churchill College.
The new sources, in fact, forced his hand to do something sooner rather than later.
“It was always going to be my big book. … But I couldn’t have waited another 10 years and written it then,” Roberts said. “Someone else would have beaten me to the new material.”
Roberts, 56, will talk about his findings on Churchill, one of the towering figures of British statesmanship in the 20th century, in Waco on Wednesday night, in “An Evening With Winston Churchill” at 7:30 p.m. at McLennan Community College’s Conference Center.
Former Baylor University president Ken Starr, who led similar conversations with high-profile government leaders during his years at Baylor, will talk with Roberts about the British wartime prime minister, who steered England through its fight for survival against Hitler’s Germany in World War II. After their conversation, MCC history professor Vince Clark will ask questions from the audience.
“(Roberts’) work on Churchill is absolutely extraordinary,” Clark said. “He does a wonderful job … with such eloquent prose. We’re absolutely thrilled we get the chance to spend some time with Andrew Roberts.”
The Cambridge-educated Roberts has written more than a dozen works of history and biography, with his 2009 history of World War II “The Storm of War” and 2014’s “Napoleon: A Life,” a New York Times best-seller, among his better-known books.
His “Churchill: Walking With Destiny,” a single volume of 1,105 pages, has won high praise for its breadth and readability, packed with detail yet contained in one book. It captures the sprawling, controversial, sometimes contradictory life and personality of one of the past century’s great political leaders. Churchill was an aristocrat and governmental leader; son of an English father and American mother, both somewhat diffident to him; a journalist; soldier; Boer prisoner-of-war and escapee; first lord of the admiralty; member of Parliament; two-time prime minister; Nobel Prize winner in literature; and public figure with a famed appetite for alcohol and cigars.
“I could have written a second volume, equally long, with what I left out,” Roberts said, admitting that one of the hardest parts of the biography was distilling some five million words of notes into one book. “It was hellish, like chopping your fingers off. … Compress, compress, compress was a constant consideration.”
At the same time, writing narrative history and biography is well suited for a story-telling author, he said.
“The reader wants to turn the page to see what happens next,” he said.
The throughline for the biographer, as it was for Churchill himself, is in the title: destiny. The British leader felt he was destined for great things from an early age, and Roberts’ work finds how Churchill’s early years and career shaped him for his role as the leader Great Britain needed during its fight for survival against Nazi Germany.
“Virtually he alone had the moral courage to take a stance very different from those of his age … and background,” Roberts said.
He said Americans sometimes have a clearer understanding of Churchill than the British.
“There’s the advantage of distance,” he said.
Americans see Churchill in the context of the big picture, his stand against Nazism, leadership of Great Britain during World War II and his perception of Soviet Russia’s post-war threat to the West. Roberts said English perceptions tend to get hung up on smaller controversies, including the bloody end to a 1911 coal miners’ strike, attitudes toward race and his defense of the British Empire in light of independence movements in India and Africa.
Even sadder for Roberts is a growing ignorance of Churchill’s contribution to his country’s history. He cited a 2008 survey of British students that found about 20 percent thought Churchill was a fictional character, while more than half thought fictional detective Sherlock Holmes was real and a sizable percentage thought Eleanor Rigby, the title character of a Beatles song, was an actual person.
“That’s an appalling, appalling indictment of the English educational system,” he said.
Would today’s politics have a place for a Churchill?
“Well, as his daughter Mary Soames would say, ‘One never assumes what Papa would have done,’” Roberts said with a laugh.
He said he thinks Churchill’s sharp wit and literary mastery would have made him a natural for Twitter, but he might not have survived an unforgiving time for politicians.
“You don’t often get a second chance to get things right in today’s politics,” he said.