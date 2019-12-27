Kalani Brown found Lauren Cox as quickly as she could.
While the exuberant, spontaneous celebration of Baylor University’s third women’s basketball national championship broke out on the court at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, the Lady Bears 6-foot-7 center Brown hugged the 6-foot-4 forward Cox. They privately cherished the prize they had been working toward for three seasons as teammates.
“She was just saying we did this for you, we finally did it,” Cox said about the conversation with Brown. “I was super emotional. But I’m so proud of her and her career at Baylor.”
Brown and Cox had been the heart of the Lady Bears, and also their teeth. They were the inside combination that no one could defend.
But late in the third quarter of the championship game, Cox fell to the court and grabbed her left knee. Brown bent over her teammate until help could arrive. Eventually, Cox was taken off the court in a wheelchair and one half of Baylor’s dominant post duo was finished for the night.
“The worst part of the game was (Lauren Cox’s injury),” Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said in her postgame press conference. “We controlled that game from the start until the time she went off the floor and we had to regroup. For us to win probably was a miracle in itself when you lose a player of that caliber. Not only the talent she has, but she’s our leader, people.”
The Lady Bears responded by scratching and clawing against a talented University of Notre Dame team that had five players selected in the top 20 picks of the WNBA Draft.
Then, with the score tied at 80 and 16 seconds left on the clock, Mulkey, a national champion point guard herself at Louisiana Tech University, put the ball in the hands of her point guard.
Chloe Jackson, a graduate transfer who came to Baylor for the chance to win a national title, waited for a screen from DiDi Richards, then went aggressively to the basket. She quickly gained a step on Notre Dame star Jackie Young, then Fighting Irish forward Brianna Turner could not quite rotate over in time. Jackson scooped the ball up to the glass, and it rolled into the basket for the game-winner with 5 seconds remaining.
Jackson, the newcomer, was the hero in the semifinal and the final. She made a similar play to give Baylor a 69-67 lead over the University of Oregon with 41 seconds left in the semifinal, and the Lady Bears went on to a 72-67 victory.
“(Mulkey) told me just get to the basket,” Jackson said after the national championship win. “If the wing helps over, then kick it to Juicy. If not, just get all the way to the rim, and that’s what I did.”
Notre Dame had a chance to tie it when guard Arike Ogunbowale went to the free-throw line for two shots with 1 second left. But Ogunbowale missed the first free throw, sealing the fate of both teams.
Confetti fell from the rafters of Amalie Arena, and all the ceremony unfolded. Baylor had won its third national title, following right on schedule with the Lady Bears’ championships of 2005 and 2012.
This time, Mulkey was joined by her daughter, associate director of basketball operations Makenzie Fuller, and grandson, Kannon Reid Fuller, as the trio climbed the ladder to cut down the nets.
By winning its third NCAA Tournament title, Baylor moved into the No. 3 position all-time. The Lady Bears' title count trails only the University of Connecticut's 11 titles and the University of Tennessee's eight titles.
Leading up to the Final Four games, the national media focused on Baylor’s style of leaning on dominant post players at a time when many programs in college basketball were moving to a more guard-driven, 3-point shooting game.
Mulkey, however, took pleasure in doing it her way.
“The old school won a national championship,” Mulkey said. “Whatever that means, I don’t know what old school means. I just know how to win, and you do what your personnel is capable of doing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.