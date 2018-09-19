In the two years since Art Briles was fired as Baylor University head football coach, he has resisted the urge to speak his mind as the ongoing sexual assault scandal continued to bubble around him.
But in an article published Wednesday by the Baylor Line Foundation, Briles questions the methods, motives and mindset of lawyers from the Philadelphia law firm Baylor hired to investigate the scandal and said he is still struggling to regain his name and reputation.
Despite his fall from grace after leading Baylor to national prominence in his tenure as coach, Briles tells the Baylor Line Foundation that he was hurt but harbors no bitterness toward the Baptist university.
“I have respect and love for Baylor University,” Briles said. “I don’t hold any ill towards Baylor or the people that make up the university. I was very grateful and very thankful for eight and a half really good years. Good times and good people.”
Briles said he is proud that his teams had the highest grade point average in the history of the program in 2016 and that Baylor players had the highest graduation rate in the Big 12 seven out of eight years.
“I got to see a community and university change how they were perceived,” Briles told the Baylor Line Foundation. “The city of Waco certainly changed because of Baylor, and Baylor changed because of the city of Waco. Both of them grew together and gained new respect from around the country. That was invigorating and fun. and I’m grateful for it. For Baylor University, I have nothing but love and cherished memories.”
Briles, who leaves next month for a coaching job in Italy, describes in the story a meeting he had with a group of Baylor regents before his firing was announced. Briles asked why he was being let go and was told, “You’re not the right person to run the program.”
“It was a dagger in my heart,” Briles told the Baylor Line Foundation, formerly the Baylor Alumni Association, which formerly was embroiled in litigation against the school. The foundation describes itself as a nonprofit corporation that is independent from Baylor.
Baylor released a statement Wednesday in response to the Baylor Line Foundation story.
“Baylor University does not have anything to add to this story that has not been expressed over the past two-plus years via legal filings and media statements. Baylor appreciates the comments made by Art Briles regarding his continued love and appreciation for the University, and we wish him well with his new coaching endeavor in Italy.”
Briles, who the article says received a $15.1 million settlement from Baylor after his termination, said he fought depression during the fallout from the sexual assault scandal. Baylor and Briles were daily fodder for state and national sports media and the controversy has been kept alive by ongoing Title IX lawsuits against Baylor by women alleging the school mishandled their sexual assault reports and subsequent leaks and court filings during the discovery process.
“Am I a different person?” Briles said. “Yeah. I don’t think I’m nearly as confident as I was earlier. You feel like people look at you differently. You lived your life in public view. People say I know him, he’s a good guy, good person, good family man, cares about kids.
“Then you have other people that are saying different things about you. It shells you a little bit. I’m certainly different. No doubt,” he said.
The story, which is largely favorable to Briles, mentions attempts by former student Dolores Lozano to name Briles in a lawsuit. In response, Briles’ attorney, Ernest Cannon, filed a 35-page answer that discredits allegations against Briles, including his handling of the Sam Ukwuachu case and an alleged case involving the reported gang rape of a Baylor volleyball player.
Initially, the story did not disclose that Austin attorney Tom Nesbitt, who represents Briles, is also a board member of the Baylor Line Foundation and played a prominent role in the litigation between Baylor and the former Baylor Alumni Association. The disclosure was later added.
The story also does not include text messages from Briles that were filed by three Baylor regents as a response to one of the lawsuit’s last year.
The lawsuit response said fired athletics staff member Colin Shillinglaw sent a text message to Briles in September 2013, claiming a player receiving a massage exposed himself to the masseuse and asked for favors. Shillinglaw said the masseuse had a lawyer, “but wants us to handle with discipline and counseling.”
Briles’ first response was, “What kind of discipline . . . She a stripper?” according to the response.
Shillinglaw then told Briles the player made the request while getting a massage, to which Briles reportedly responded, “Not quite as bad,” regents said in the filing.
A week later, a player was arrested on assault charges and threatening to kill a non-athlete, and an unnamed staffer tried to talk the victim out of pressing charges, according to the filing.
Briles then sent a text message to McCaw, saying, “Just talked to (the player) — he said Waco PD was there — said they were going to keep it quiet — Wasn’t a set up deal...I’ll get shill (Shillinglaw) to ck on Sibley (local attorney Jonathan Sibley.)”
McCaw, now director of athletics at Liberty University, reportedly replied, “That would be great if they kept it quiet!”
The answer also cites gang rapes that were allegedly reported to Briles and other football and athletics staffers.
It alleges the earliest report of a gang rape came in April 2013, when a student-athlete told her coach that five football players raped her at an off-campus party in early 2012. She identified each player, and the coach wrote the names down, the answer says.
The coach showed McCaw the names, and McCaw told the coach to speak with Briles, the answer states.
“Those are some bad dudes,” Briles allegedly told the coach. “Why was she around those guys?”
The answer says Briles offered no defense of the players and told the coach the alleged victim should inform police.
Briles said in the Baylor Line story that no one in the football department had Title IX training until 2015, which, he told the Baylor Line Foundation, initially involved a video attached to an email.
Briles said it became clear to him and others that the attorneys from Pepper Hamilton conducting the investigation were “mission-oriented.”
McCaw and Phil Bennett, Briles’ former defensive coordinator at Baylor, have said they thought the investigation was racially motivated. Bennett said in an interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that the attorneys “had no sense of normal football culture” and overplayed common disciplinary tactics, like making players run extra.
Briles says in the interview that Bennett was “spot on.”
“My experience was the same. Very disturbing,” Briles told the Baylor Line Foundation. “Kind of eye-opening, honestly. To see people who have never been around the sport, collegiate athletics or high school athletics, and maybe intramurals. To have people who don’t understand any of the dynamics of athletes, coaches, universities, and everything that’s involved in daily activities. It was like taking a first grader and trying to teach them trigonometry.”