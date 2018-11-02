Baylor University is hosting the Billy Graham Symposium, which will bring authors and scholars to Waco to discuss the ministry and influence of the evangelist who died in February at the age of 99.
The symposium is scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday in the Paul W. Powell Chapel at Baylor’s Truett Seminary, 1301 S. University Parks Drive.
Registration for the free program is available at www.baylorisr.org.
“When Billy Graham died in February 2018, the world lost one of the most dynamic and creative leaders in modern Christianity. In particular, the modern evangelical movement is unthinkable without his influence and guidance,” according to the event page for the Centennial Symposium, hosted by the Baylor Institute for Studies of Religion. “In recognition of his vital significance, Baylor University is convening a gathering of leading scholars of Billy Graham and his work, the meeting to be held on the centennial of his birth in November 1918.
“Together, these experts will assess and celebrate Rev. Graham’s contributions to the Christian faith across that eventful century — both in the United States and globally.”
Ed Stetzer will discuss “The Legacy of Billy Graham” during the first session of the conference, at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Stetzer holds the Billy Graham Distinguished Chair of Church, Mission and Evangelism at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois, and serves as executive director of Billy Graham Center at Wheaton.
{span}”He has planted, revitalized, and pastored churches, trained pastors and church planters on six continents,” according to his Wheaton biography page.{/span}
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Grant Wacker will present “Humility and Ambition in the Formation of an Evangelical Titan.” Wacker is the Gilbert T. Rowe Professor Emeritus of Christian History at Duke Divinity School and author of a book titled “America’s Pastor: Billy Graham and the Shaping of a Nation.”
At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, there will be a roundtable discussion titled “Billy Graham in Global Perspective,” that will include presentations by Westmont College’s Alister Chapman, the Candler School of Theology’s Helen Kim and King’s College London’s Uta Andrea Balbier. They will discuss Billy Graham and the Lausanne Movement and some of his international ministries.
At 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Davidson College’s Anne Blue Wills will present a talk titled “Ruth Bell Graham: In the Footprints of a Pilgrim.”
A second roundtable discussion is scheduled at 3:15 p.m., and is titled “Billy Graham and American Evangelicalism.” Topics will include Graham’s work against racial segregation, his relationship with U.S. presidents and a discussion of “Billy Graham as the Unofficial ‘Pope’ of American Evangelicalism.”