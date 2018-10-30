The Big 12 Conference on Tuesday cleared Baylor University after a 21-month review that verified the school made proper improvements to its policies and responses surrounding sexual assault.
But the conference also slapped a $2 million fine on the university and left other financial aspects of the procedure unsettled.
A conference statement said the Big 12 has withheld $14.3 million from the university, as per the February 2017 decision to withhold 25 percent of Baylor’s future revenue distribution payments. Baylor will reimburse the conference for the $1.7 million legal cost of the verification. The remaining $12.6 million will be held in an investment account for the next four years, the statement said.
At the end of the four-year period, the board will determine how much money will be returned to Baylor, minus a $2 million penalty for “reputational damage to the Conference and its members.”
The conference said net earnings on the investments will be distributed annually among the 10 universities and will fund prevention efforts focused on sexual and gender-based harassment and violence, dating violence and stalking, as well as training to address healthy relationships, LGBTQ discrimination and bystander awareness.
The February 2017 measures came nine months after the school fired Ken Starr as president and Art Briles as head football coach.
Last year, a $10 million distribution had already been made when the league opted to withhold money in escrow. Some $6 million of Baylor’s $24.8 million distribution was withheld last June. In all last year, the league’s 10 universities shared $348 million in revenue.
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby has said the review was not an investigation but a verification that Baylor implemented 105 recommendations from Philadelphia law firm Pepper Hamilton LLP. The firm conducted a nine-month investigation at Baylor that ended in May 2016. Baylor still faces investigations from the NCAA, the Texas Rangers and the U.S. Department of Education.
Baylor announced in May 2017 that it had implemented the recommendations, which included updates to its Title IX office, counseling center and board policies. In November 2017, the same attorneys who investigated Baylor released a 755-page report verifying the school’s efforts to correct Title IX failures.
“On behalf of our entire Board of Directors, I want to thank Baylor president Linda Livingstone, athletics director Mack Rhoades, and their staffs for their cooperation during this Verification Process,” Big 12 chairman Gordon Gee said in a statement. “We are in full support of Baylor leadership and have confidence they are moving the university forward from this chapter.”
In a statement, Livingstone said the school is “appreciative of the Big 12’s recognition of the significant progress that has been made across the Baylor campus, as well as of our unwavering commitment to the safety and security of our students.”
“This is the second external verification of our completion of the 105 recommendations, which have already helped the University prevent and respond to reports of sexual assault and interpersonal violence,” she said. “We know that this is a very important issue, not only for Baylor University, but for each of the members of the Big 12 and other colleges and universities nationwide.”
In an interview, Livingstone told the Tribune-Herald she is pleased with the conclusion and recognized the way in which the verification was conducted.
“I think we understand, to some extent, the challenges that the conference faced because of all that happened at Baylor,” she said. “While you wish you didn’t have a penalty on it at the end, you understand why, from the perspective of the conference and the other member schools, that that might be an appropriate thing to do as part of this.”
In a conference call with reporters on Tuesday, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said the board of directors discussed amounts greater than and less than the $2 million fine.
“I think this has been one of the most widely covered situations on a college campus for most of the last couple years,” Bowlsby said. “As a result of that, I think there is always affiliational damage that gets done.”
Investigators reviewed over 600 documents provided by Baylor and interviewed over 70 people in more than 100 sessions. Baylor administrators, coaches and regents expressed the importance of “(staying) in their lanes,” a term Livingstone has said reminds them not to operate outside the boundaries of their jobs. As tensions built while the scandal unfolded, regents had been accused of having improper relationships with members of the athletics department.
The verification team also acknowledged an increase in diversity among Baylor’s board of regents and the slate of governance reforms regents adopted last year.
The report also noted that investigators found no evidence of conspiracy among a small group of regents as the scandal unfolded, as has been alleged by several former athletics officials, including former Athletics Director Ian McCaw.
Regarding athletics, the attorneys said the addition of language in athletics’ contracts indicating that failure to report misconduct could result in discipline and termination was acceptable. Athletics Director Mack Rhoades has made more than 100 new hires, the report noted.
Livingstone told the Tribune-Herald the report symbolizes another step of Baylor’s progress since the chaotic summer of 2016 and a time when reports of sexual assaults were not properly handled.
“It’s sort of another domino to fall that just shows how much different we are at this institution than we were a few years ago,” she said. “Certainly the statement of the Big 12 affirmed the leadership of the institution. … Matt Rhule and Mack Rhoades have done such an exceptional job and are doing all the right things for Baylor and for our athletics program.”
Livingstone acknowledged the length of the review but said the breadth of the information was extensive.
“It was a long process,” she said. “One hundred and five recommendations is a lot. Some of them were quite complex with a lot of elements to them, so I don’t think it would necessarily be surprising that a very thorough review of those would take a period of time. It certainly was long, but understandable I think given the nature of what they were doing.”
And regarding the ongoing financial situation, she accepted the $2 million fine and took heart that the investment earnings would fund programs promoting Title IX compliance. Bowlsby said no decision has been made on how the Big 12 will use the $2 million, but he said it could be divided among the other nine universities for Title IX-related programming.