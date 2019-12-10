Gabbi Mucerino, a senior political science major at Baylor University from Lakewood, Colorado, has been awarded a 2020 Charles B. Rangel Graduate Fellowship following a highly competitive nationwide contest.
Mucerino is the first Baylor student to receive the Rangel Fellowship, which is funded by the U.S. Department of State and administered by Howard University and supports extraordinary individuals who want to pursue a career in the foreign service of the U.S. Department of State.
The Rangel Fellowship will support Mucerino through a two-year master’s degree in an area of relevance to the foreign service, while also providing extensive professional development opportunities, including internships with the U.S. Congress and an overseas U.S. embassy or consulate, mentorship and skills training.
Still deciding on a graduate school as well as her career track with the foreign service, Mucerino hopes to bring together her two policy interests — gender equality and education — to help people around the world while working to pursue U.S. interests and make positive cross-government relationships.
She aspires to develop programming that increases women’s economic opportunities, drawing on what she learned during her internship with the Secretary’s Office of Global Women’s Issues in Washington, D.C. She served this internship during fall 2018 as a member of the inaugural cohort of the Baylor in Washington semester program.
At Baylor, she is external vice president of Baylor Ambassadors, a student advocacy group that represents Baylor at the state and federal level, and interns in the university’s Office of Government Relations.
