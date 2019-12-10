A Baylor University student won $100,000 in tuition by throwing the most footballs into an oversize Dr Pepper can during halftime of the SEC Conference Championship football game Saturday.
With only 30 seconds to win, Baylor senior Andrea Gathercole threw 16 footballs into the oversize Dr Pepper can, beating three other contestants at the championship game between Louisiana State University and the University of Georgia. LSU beat Georgia, 37-10.
Dr Pepper celebrated its 11th annual Tuition Giveaway during last weekend's college football conference championship games by awarding $725,000 in tuition to students, according to a press release. Five students from across the country, including Gathercole, won $100,000 each, while the five runners-up received $25,000 in tuition each.
Gathercole is studying to become an emergency room physician and hopes to work in cities affected by natural disasters.
"Growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana — a city affected by numerous hurricanes and floods — she knows firsthand how critical care is to saving lives," according to a press release.
This year’s $100,000 tuition grand prize winners include:
- Dr Pepper ACC Championship – Jack U. from Anchorage, Alaska, studying music at Liberty University
- Big 12 Championship – Jazlyn R. from Denver, Colorado, studying business at Texas Christian University
- SEC Championship – Andrea G. from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, studying medicine at Baylor University
- Big Ten Championship – Tyler G. from Beckley, West Virginia, studying law at West Virginia University
- Pac-12 Championship – Destiny A. from Spring, studying medicine at Texas Woman’s University.
“On behalf of everyone at Dr Pepper, I would like to extend our gratitude and congratulations to everyone that participated in this year’s Tuition Giveaway program,” Dr Pepper marketer Derek Dabrowski said in the press release. “Dr Pepper has a long-standing commitment to college football and its fans, and this program demonstrates that dedication by enabling students to pursue their academic goals. We are incredibly proud of this year’s winners and we can’t wait to see how they will impact the world around them.”
Dr Pepper selected the finalists to throw footballs into the can based on video submissions to Dr Pepper, explaining how each student would use the tuition money to help them make an impact on the world.
