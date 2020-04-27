Baylor University intends to reopen its in-person classes and on-campus residences this fall, Baylor President Linda Livingstone said Monday.
But those returning to class shouldn't expect a return to normal.
In a letter to faculty, staff, students and parents, Livingstone said the plans assume that the COVID-19 pandemic remains under control in Greater Waco.
In the meantime, the spring semester will continue to be held online as it has since March, and summer classes will also be online. Baylor will phase in the return of staff this summer starting June 1 until class begins Aug. 24. All summer camps on campus have been canceled.
Livingstone said the university will follow state and federal guidelines to protect people on campus, and no one should expect a "normal start" of the fall semester "given the lack of a treatment protocol or vaccine for COVID-19."
"While we cannot eliminate all risks, we intend to mitigate these threats in every reasonable way we can," she said.
The university Monday also announced that it would go "testing-optional" for the 2021 application cycle because testing schedules for ACT and SAT entrance exams have been disrupted. The announcement affects high school juniors who normally would be taking those exams now.
Baylor is also launching "Summer of Discovery," a collection of discounted summer course bundles for high-school students as well as current Baylor students and incoming freshmen, allowing them to earn course credit online.
