The Baylor University School of Education honored two alumni with awards in conjunction with the school’s yearlong centennial celebration during 2019.
Baylor graduate and Waco native Robert Duron received the School of Education’s Centennial Outstanding Alumni Award, and Ashley Minton received the Centennial Outstanding Young Alumni Award.
Current and former students, faculty, staff and School of Education partners submitted nominations for the Centennial Outstanding Alumni and Outstanding Young Alumni Awards. The honorees were recognized Sept. 27 at a banquet.
Duron has 32 years of public education experience and has held significant leadership roles. He is currently the associate executive director of governance services for the Texas Association of School Boards.
Duron previously served as superintendent of the San Antonio and Socorro (El Paso) school districts and then as deputy commissioner for finance and administration for the Texas Education Agency.
Minton, a native of Jacksonville, is the new principal of Canyon Ranch Elementary School in Coppell ISD, which opened Aug. 14. She earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a specialization in gifted and talented education from Baylor in 2007. After graduation, she immediately began work on her master’s degree in educational psychology, also at Baylor, graduating in 2008.
Having grown up a block away from Baylor’s Floyd Casey Stadium, Duron said he never dreamed he would earn a degree from Baylor. The son of factory laborers who valued education, he said his journey is proof that God works through others — and Baylor — to make his success possible.
“As I reflect on my years in education and the significance of this award, I am reminded that this opportunity is only possible because of the many people that supported me through my educational journey and career,” Duron said.
Education was a core value in his home and family culture, he said.
“While both of my parents labored in factories, they continually stressed the importance of education and the opportunities it could afford my siblings and me,” he said. “They emphasized that failure in school was not an option, but rather an opportunity to learn and grow. My two older sisters, both lifelong educators, served as roles models for me and provided me with guidance, tough competition and a resilient spirit.”
Duron earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Texas A&M-Commerce before earning his doctorate at Baylor in educational administration. He began his career as a teacher, coach, assistant principal and principal in districts across Texas, and then served as assistant superintendent in Clear Creek ISD in League City for six years before becoming a superintendent.
Duron is married to Dr. Jodi Duron, superintendent of Elgin ISD. Jodi Duron earned her bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees in education degrees from Baylor. They have two children.
