After 10 years, Baylor University's Texas Hunger Initiative has outgrown its name.
The organization's initial objective to battle statewide hunger has expanded to include helping other states and agencies develop similar programs to reduce food insecurity, defined as a lack of reliable access to nutritious food. The name "Texas Hunger Initiative" no longer explains exactly what the organization does, Executive Director Jeremy Everett said.
"We are not a traditional nonprofit service organization," Everett said. "Our job is to develop new, innovative ways to end hunger, collaborate and work with other states to share what we learned."
The Texas Hunger Initiative, affiliated with Baylor’s Diana R. Garland School of Social Work, partners with federal, state and local agencies to develop and implement strategies to combat hunger. Its work in reducing food insecurity now extends far beyond the borders of the Lone Star State.
To date, the organization has helped more than 25 other states implement programs to combat hunger and worked with the federal government to share its model with other agencies, Everett said. It helped Oklahoma develop Hunger Free Oklahoma, modeled directly after the Texas Hunger Initiative.
Baylor University announced the launch of the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty on Monday, according to a press release. The Collaborative will encompass the Texas Hunger Initiative and include the same team led by Everett, who also founded the initiative, and Kathy Krey, assistant research professor and director of research and administration.
"The Texas Hunger Initiative name doesn't really represent what we do and how we work, so we partnered with Baylor to create the collaborative," he said. "That's a truer name for how we've been operating for the past five to six years."
The Texas Hunger Initiative will continue its work under the umbrella of the collaborative by reducing hunger, poverty and food insecurity at the local and state level, while the collaborative will incorporate research and practice through various projects. The collaborative also will continue to conduct hunger and poverty research from the local to the global perspective.
“The collaborative’s core purpose is to help communities end hunger and its causes by better use of existing resources,” Everett said in the press release. “Our core belief is that hunger and poverty are too complex for any sector to comprehensively address alone. The process towards these ends is to gather all actors around the same table to solve problems, encourage innovation and research new ideas so we can build on successful strategies. The collaborative will work to end hunger and share our proven hunger relief model across geographies and contexts.”
The collaborative announcement came a day before news that food insecurity has dropped for the first time below prerecession levels, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Everett said food insecurity is "an economic measure," so the reduction in food security means that more people are able to get better employment opportunities. Many families thrust into poverty have been able to get back into the workforce because the economy has improved. The reduction in food insecurity also is a result of the strengthening of the use of food programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
"It's a whole host of reasons, but largely it's a mirror that our economy is strengthening," he said. "To deal with hunger, you have to deal with the root cause of hunger."
Everett said the growth is not stable and that it would not take much to destabilize the economy again, worse than the 2009 recession. But he said that just means the collaborative needs to make plans and prepare for such a scenario.
The collaborative will hold its annual Together at the Table Hunger and Poverty Summit from Wednesday through Friday at Baylor's Bill Daniel Student Center, 1311 S. Fifth St. About 350 community leaders, researchers, policymakers and students will attend.
For more information on the summit, visit www.baylor.edu/hungerandpoverty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.